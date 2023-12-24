Eartha's Market & Farm in Jacksonville showcases farmers, crafters; next up, job training

At the November grand opening of the Clara White Mission's Eartha's Market & Farm in Jacksonville, President/CEO Ju'Coby Pittman, center, holds a photo of mission founder Eartha M.M. White. She is surrounded by staff, supporters and vendors.

The Clara White Mission's White Harvest Farm announced in 2020 that its long-planned culinary job training center and expanded urban farmer's market — designed to boost healthy eating and economic renewal in the disadvantaged Moncrief area of Northwest Jacksonville — would soon finally come to fruition.

There have been a few interruptions since, including the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on staff health and board of directors dissent at the mission, which led to government scrutiny.

But the new weekly farmers market opened in November and the job training center is expected to be equipped and up and running by next summer.

And the 10.5-acre complex has a new name, Eartha's Farm & Market, in honor of humanitarian Eartha M.M. White. She founded the mission in 1904 and christened it after her mother, former slave Clara White, who fed hungry neighbors from her two-room house on Jacksonville's Clay Street, according to the mission website.

A vendor chats with customers at the recently opened Eartha's Market & Farm, a initiative of Jacksonville's Clara White Mission, in the Moncrief community.

"I am so excited," the mission's president and CEO, City Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman, said. "This has been a community that really needs the opportunity to have access to fresh produce and to an economic path for parents and youth.

The largely Black community of Moncrief and Northwest Jacksonville as a whole has been left behind for so many years, she said, citing their ongoing struggle to not only attract economic development and job opportunities but places to buy healthy food.

Eartha's, she said, "is something in the community that you can see .… a destination."

Food sovereignty: 'In control' of food sources

The intent of the project, funded by about $4.2 million in city, federal and Jaguars Foundation money, is to produce fresh food, job training and employment opportunities for the community. The new center will have a "hands-on" outdoor classroom and culinary training center, with job trainees and community members growing produce at an existing garden on-site and selling it at the monthly market with farmers and vendors.

At the market grand opening in November, 27 vendors were on hand, market manager Trey Ford said.

Trey Ford, market manager for the Clara White Mission's newly opened Eartha's Market & Farm, chats with assistant Robyn Sturgill. The market had its grand opening Nov. 11 in Moncrief.

"The goal is to reach a baseline of 25 [vendors] in the spring and reach a new height of 37, which is our current cap," he said. Eartha's plans to collaborate with additional farmers and producers "so that the selection options from a shopper’s perspective stays robust even when a certain vendor can't make it on a Saturday," he said.

The market will showcase not only farmers' products but that of entrepreneurs including "makers, artists, crafters, caterers and small growers," according to the mission. They will have a venue to expand their sales and attend workshops on "how to turn their businesses into success stories."

Market, farm are an 'epicenter of mobility'

The job training center, in a 6,000-square-foot Quonset hut-type facility, will begin registration next summer for a culinary arts program certified by the state Department of Education. About 60 students a year are expected, according to D. Michelle Maule, the mission's executive marketing administrator and community liaison.

Prior to the pandemic, the mission had a culinary arts program at its downtown Jacksonville location. Students got hands-on experience at the mission's Clara's at the Cathedral cafe pilot program, she said.

An Eartha's Market & Farm vendor chats with a customer. Formerly White Harvest Farms in Moncrief, the weekly market and a related job training program to come are an initiative of the Clara White Mission in Jacksonville.

A chef's kitchen for the culinary program is expected to be assembled by spring 2024. Funded by $25,000 from the Jaguars Foundation, the kitchen will have new appliances, cold storage and "everything needed to make it a top-of-the-line culinary facility," Maule said.

Despite the jobs program delay, "training in the sense of teaching people how to garden and other aspects of health have been ongoing at the farm through our community gardening program and our workshop series," Ford said.

'Not the American dream': Hard times hit 1 in 3 Jacksonville-area families

The aim of Eartha's farm is not only food security — regular access to sufficient, healthy food that meets their dietary needs and preferences — but food sovereignty, Maule said.

"Individuals who are food sovereign are self-sufficient and rely very little if at all on others to provide food sources for them," she said. "Food sovereign individuals are in control of where their food comes from, what they eat and when they eat it.

"This is a growing theme among Blacks in America because of their demand for social progress and inclusivity within the agriculture sector," Maule said.

Food sovereignty, Ford said, is the "right of all people" to have food security.

Also, a 14-week beekeeping program at the farm is in its third year, led by apiary manager Mika Hardison-Carr. The last session graduated 20 new beekeepers, Ford said.

"Pollinators account for the production of one out of every three bites of food, leading back to the dialogue about food security and the availability and access to food," he said.

In addition, the farm has a youth mentorship program called PLCP The Village, which is "budding and blossoming, setting the stage for the next generation to continue this work," he said.

"We have established an epicenter of upward mobility within and outside the farm," Ford said. "I’ve seen volunteers turn into staff members turn into … farmers, just in a short period of time being involved."

The urban farm is one of many initiatives of the Clara White Mission, which was founded as a soup kitchen and now provides meals, job training, job creation and housing for city veterans, ex-offenders and low-income residents.

EARTHA'S MARKET & FARM

The market and farm are at 4850 Moncrief Road in Jacksonville. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, farm tours are at noon Wednesdays and Saturdays. For information about Eartha's, go to clarawhitemission.org/earthas-farm-market; about the market, email Trey Ford at tford@clarawhitemission.org; and about tours, field trips and volunteering, email whiteharvestfarms@clarawhitemission.org. For general information about the mission, call (904) 354-4162 or go to clarawhitemission.org.

