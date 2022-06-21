Earthquake: 6.1 quake reported near Khōst, Afghanistan

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was reported near Khōst, Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 1:54 p.m. Pacific time 27 miles from Khōst, Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was farther than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 31.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.