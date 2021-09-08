Earthquake: 7.0 quake shakes near Pueblo Madero (El Playón), Mexico

The epicenter of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Mexico. (Quakebot)

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening at 6:47 p.m. Pacific time four miles from Pueblo Madero (El Playón), Mexico, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Tsunami Warning System.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was more than 100 miles from a city.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 31.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones' most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.