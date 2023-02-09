Earthquake in Bicknacre felt in parts of Essex

The earthquake happened beneath the Essex village of Bicknacre in the early hours of Thursday

An earthquake felt in parts of Essex in the early hours of Thursday has been confirmed by the British Geological Survey (BGS).

The survey said the 2.6 magnitude quake happened in Bicknacre, south east of Chelmsford, at about 05:05 GMT and at a depth of about 9km (5.5 miles).

People from Bicknacre, Runwell and South Woodham Ferrers reported it.

One told the BGS it was "was like an underground train going under our bungalow".

Others told the group they were "awoken by a loud bang and rumble" and the earthquake "felt like a piece of large furniture had fallen over".

About four miles south of the epicentre, Darren Draper heard the quake in South Woodham Ferrers.

"Just after 05:00 there was a very loud bang - but I didn't really feel any earth shaking or anything," he told BBC Essex.

"It was very strange.

"My son shot out of bed as well and we were just looking at one another, going 'what was that?' - I thought we were getting broken into.

"There were a few other neighbours out in the street, so we all heard it."

David Mountain, who lives in Sandon, about four miles north west of Bicknacre, was also woken by the noise.

"It was a pretty big bang, and it was as if someone had broken through our patio doors - it was a major bang," he said.

He described the experience as "very strange, very loud".

