This earthquake could be the end of Erdogan

53
Mark Almond
·4 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks with women during his visit to the hard-hit southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbaki
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks with women during his visit to the hard-hit southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbaki

Turkey straddles key geopolitical tectonic plates as well as nature’s cruellest geological fault line. The country is at the core of the vortex of tensions involving Russia to the north, Nato to the west, the Middle East to the south and Iran to the east.

Given the apocalyptic scale of the human losses and physical damage caused across the region by last week’s mega-quake – over 25,000 killed, and rising – rightly calls for politics to be put on hold while humanitarian aid takes priority are understandable. But earthquakes, not least in Turkey, have political consequences too.

Opposition politicians have blamed President Erdogan’s autocratic style for hindering relief work and actually permitting shoddy construction projects by firms allegedly owned by his political cronies. These allegations are political poison ahead of an election on 14 May. Everyone in Turkey remembers how the last mega-quake in 1999 paved the way for Erdogan’s electoral victory in 2002, when the ruling secularists were booted out by voters enraged by lax building standards and corruption.

Turkey turned to Erdogan’s Islamists because of his reputation as an excellent mayor of Istanbul, which he literally cleaned up a generation ago by removing mounds of uncollected rubbish. The secular government’s removal of Erdogan from the mayoralty for reciting an Islamist nationalist poem simply increased his popularity as the underdog.

Few in the West remember now the wave of optimism that Erdogan’s early years in power generated abroad. He was seen as a Muslim Democrat along the lines of Germany’s Christian Democrats, and his authoritarian tendencies were treated as a decisive break with the old politics rather than a warning that should have shattered those illusions.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Erdogan’s forked-tongue approach to his allies in Nato has become apparent. He has used membership of the alliance as a cover for his own assertion of Turkish military power in the region, and cosied up to Vladimir Putin’s Russia, conniving with Moscow to break Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Barely 24 hours before the quake, playing the nationalist card looked as though it would carry Erdogan to another presidential term. His Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu – the voice of anti-Americanism – refused U.S. condolences after a recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Now Mr Soylu is in charge of coordinating  relief with the very donor countries he and Erdogan have abused. Countries Ankara has sought to label sympathisers with Kurdish terrorism – Erdogan’s excuse for blocking Sweden’s  entry into Nato – are pouring in an impressive flood of aid, undermining the scapegoating of “allies” as Turkey’s real enemies. Putin, meanwhile, has little to offer, and what he does may well go to Assad’s Syria.

This could well have an impact on political attitudes inside Turkey, triggering a popular reconsideration of where the countries true friends and allies are. However, this is not inevitable, nor is it inevitable that any such change would be allowed to be expressed at the ballot box.

The imposition of a state of emergency is understandable after the quake’s havoc, and the disorder and looting in ruined regions. But Erdogan’s censorship of the media and his threat that the Turkish state’s “heavy hand” will come down on anyone disrupting law and order could enable cancelling the polls, or massaging their results.

As a devout Muslim Erdogan has deflected blame for the catastrophe onto God’s will rather than his government’s lax standards. Many Turks are wondering if he would equally accept electoral defeat as sanctioned by God. To the south, Syria’s civil war and refugee crisis present ominous reminders of what such a social breakdown could mean for the rest of us. If Turkey descends into a political crisis after a disputed election amid the rubble and hardship left by the earthquakes, the shock waves will surely spread West.

Erdogan has found himself in a rare vulnerable position. Nato and the West in general need to provide aid both to bandage wounds, and also to draw Turkey towards us as their terrible tragedy plays out. If we do not, we may find that troubled Turkey is set towards an an even darker path.

Mark Almond is Director of the Crisis Research Institute, Oxford. He was formerly a Visiting Professor at Bilkent University, Ankara

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's Berlusconi says he wouldn't seek meeting with Zelenskiy if PM

    ROME (Reuters) -Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would not seek a meeting with Volodymir Zelenskiy if he were still head of government, because he blames the Ukrainian President for the war with Russia, he said on Sunday. Berlusconi, 86, often boasted of his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin until Russia's invasion of Ukraine and created a storm last September when he said Putin had been pushed into the war and wanted to put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv. Berlusconi, leader of the conservative Forza Italia party that is part of the country's ruling coalition, was speaking after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday accused France of jeopardising EU unity on Ukraine by organising a Franco-German dinner in Paris with Zelenskiy that excluded other European allies.

  • Zelenskiy: too early to declare victory after repairs to power system

    Zelenskiy said power workers had done such a good job repairing the damage caused by Russian missile and drone strikes on Friday that most people had not had to face too many outages on Saturday and Sunday. "The very fact that ... after a massive missile strike this week, we can have such peaceful energy days proves the professionalism of our energy workers," he said in an evening video address. Unfortunately, there may be new terrorist attacks from Russia.

  • Ukrainian army downs 20 Shahed drones during evening Russian attack

    The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other units of the defence forces of Ukraine shot down 20 Shahed kamikaze attack drones on the evening of 10 February. Source: Press office of the Air Force Details: It has been confirmed that the Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure in several regions in the evening.

  • Superbowl ad shows Elon Musk's Tesla cars crashing and ‘killing children’

    A California tech entrepreneur has stepped up his campaign to ban Tesla’s planned full self-driving technology by taking out a television advert during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

  • A video appears to show Russia using a drone boat to attack a key Ukrainian bridge

    The video appears to show a Russian attack on the Zatoka bridge, which connects to Moldova and is a key supply route for Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Defence Intelligence believes Russia will delay second wave of mobilisation

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry believes that Russia is not ready for the second wave of mobilisation and will postpone it. Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine, during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, as referenced by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate Quote from Skibitskyi: "They are preparing for the second wave of mobilisation, but we believe that they will postpone it because they have

  • Occupiers launch missiles twice and strike 23 times from MLRS General Staff report

    On Sunday, 12 February, Russians launched two missile attacks and 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, focusing on offensive actions on 5 fronts. Source: General Staff report of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "During the day, Russians launched two missile attacks and 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

  • China’s timing of spy craft incursion was no coincidence, meant to ‘send a message,’ Rep. Gallagher says

    China intended to send a message to the U.S. with the timing of its spy craft incursion just days before Secretary of State Tony Blinken was scheduled to travel to China.

  • Ukraine's Offensive Guard receives 27,000 applications, new brigades planned

    In total, more than 27,000 have signed up for membership in the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia Nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades to support the army - ed.

  • Security guard shot after couple skips out on restaurant tab, Dunwoody police say

    A security guard was shot after a couple allegedly left a restaurant before paying their bill.

  • Russians lose over 200 military personnel on Bakhmut front in last 24 hours

    In the course of the last 24 hours, 41 clashes took place on the Bakhmut front; the Russians lost 212 people killed and 315 wounded. Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast Quote: "The main direction of the enemy's attack remains the Bakhmut section of the front.

  • World War II bomb explodes in England in 'unplanned' detonation

    A World War II bomb exploded in England on Friday amid efforts to defuse it, according to police. The detonation was unplanned and no injuries were reported.

  • Schumer Claims China Was ‘Humiliated’ by Spy-Balloon Scandal

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) claimed Sunday that the Chinese spy-balloon scandal, in which Beijing gained access to U.S. airspace for over a week—including over an intercontinental-ballistic-missile site—was ultimately a net loss and embarrassment for Beijing.

  • Border guards shoot down Russian plane near Bakhmut

    Ukrainian border guards shoot down a Russian jet in the battle for Bakhmut. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "Border guards shot down another enemy aircraft in the battle for Bakhmut.

  • Canada hunting for debris of object shot down by U.S.

    STORY: "Yesterday, NORAD had confirmed that an unidentified object entered, unlawfully, Canadian airspace. It represented a reasonable threat to civilian aircraft. So I gave the order to take it down….”Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said investigators are hunting for the wreckage of the mysterious flying object shot down by the U.S. over Yukon territory.“There's still much to know about it. That's why the analysis of this object is going to be very important.”The object was spotted by NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and shot down by an American F-22 fighter jet.U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday told ABC News that national security officials believed the object - as well as the prior one shot down over Alaska on Friday - were both balloons.He added that they were much smaller than the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday – which American officials believe was deployed by China for the purpose of surveillance. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel that went off course and has condemned its destruction.The White House on Sunday said only that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, but echoed Schumer’s description of them as being "much smaller."In the meantime, surveillance fears may be making officials jumpy.Twice in 24 hours, U.S. officials closed airspace - only to reopen it swiftly. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.NORAD later&nbsp;said&nbsp;the pilots did&nbsp;not&nbsp;identify anything corresponding to the radar hits.

  • U.S. fighter jet downs flying object over Canada

    STORY: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered an unidentified object flying over the country’s northwest to be shot down in the early hours of Saturday. In a tweet, Trudeau said the operation was under NORAD, or North American Aerospace Defense Command, a combined organization of the United States and Canada. And that a U.S. F-22 fighter jet “successfully fired at the object”. Defence minister Anita Anand told a news conference later in the day that the object was cylindrical in shape, and smaller than the Chinese balloon that the U.S. shot down a week ago. "The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. The object was downed approximately 100 miles from the Canada-United States border over Canadian territory in central Yukon.” Anand declined to speculate on the object’s origin, only saying that Canadian forces will recover and analyze it. In a statement, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a call with Trudeau to continue close coordination to "defend our airspace." It’s the second unidentified aerial object to be shot down in the area in two days. With Biden ordering the takedown of another one on Friday, off the northern coast of Alaska. The two incidents come amid heightened tensions over North American airspace, a week after a U.S. fighter jet downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. China has maintained it was a civilian research vessel. The Pentagon has said a significant amount of that balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting American officials may soon have more information about any Chinese espionage capabilities on the vessel.

  • Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) announced a new bill on Friday to increase funding for Social Security and Medicare and institute a higher standard for making cuts to the entitlement programs, following President Biden’s pointed accusations during his annual address before Congress on Tuesday. “I have been fighting since day one to protect and preserve programs…

  • How the Chiefs can use past Super Bowl experiences to their advantage against Philly

    The Chiefs played poorly in their most recent Super Bowl game, falling at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago. Can that defeat serve as fuel this time?

  • Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000

    Turkish authorities are targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed in the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes as rescuers found more survivors in the rubble Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two children, in the disaster that killed over 33,000 people. The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria rose to 33,185 and was certain to increase as search teams find more bodies. Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 131 people were under investigation for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes.

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.