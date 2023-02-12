This earthquake could be the end of Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks with women during his visit to the hard-hit southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbaki

Turkey straddles key geopolitical tectonic plates as well as nature’s cruellest geological fault line. The country is at the core of the vortex of tensions involving Russia to the north, Nato to the west, the Middle East to the south and Iran to the east.

Given the apocalyptic scale of the human losses and physical damage caused across the region by last week’s mega-quake – over 25,000 killed, and rising – rightly calls for politics to be put on hold while humanitarian aid takes priority are understandable. But earthquakes, not least in Turkey, have political consequences too.

Opposition politicians have blamed President Erdogan’s autocratic style for hindering relief work and actually permitting shoddy construction projects by firms allegedly owned by his political cronies. These allegations are political poison ahead of an election on 14 May. Everyone in Turkey remembers how the last mega-quake in 1999 paved the way for Erdogan’s electoral victory in 2002, when the ruling secularists were booted out by voters enraged by lax building standards and corruption.

Turkey turned to Erdogan’s Islamists because of his reputation as an excellent mayor of Istanbul, which he literally cleaned up a generation ago by removing mounds of uncollected rubbish. The secular government’s removal of Erdogan from the mayoralty for reciting an Islamist nationalist poem simply increased his popularity as the underdog.

Few in the West remember now the wave of optimism that Erdogan’s early years in power generated abroad. He was seen as a Muslim Democrat along the lines of Germany’s Christian Democrats, and his authoritarian tendencies were treated as a decisive break with the old politics rather than a warning that should have shattered those illusions.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Erdogan’s forked-tongue approach to his allies in Nato has become apparent. He has used membership of the alliance as a cover for his own assertion of Turkish military power in the region, and cosied up to Vladimir Putin’s Russia, conniving with Moscow to break Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Barely 24 hours before the quake, playing the nationalist card looked as though it would carry Erdogan to another presidential term. His Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu – the voice of anti-Americanism – refused U.S. condolences after a recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Now Mr Soylu is in charge of coordinating relief with the very donor countries he and Erdogan have abused. Countries Ankara has sought to label sympathisers with Kurdish terrorism – Erdogan’s excuse for blocking Sweden’s entry into Nato – are pouring in an impressive flood of aid, undermining the scapegoating of “allies” as Turkey’s real enemies. Putin, meanwhile, has little to offer, and what he does may well go to Assad’s Syria.

This could well have an impact on political attitudes inside Turkey, triggering a popular reconsideration of where the countries true friends and allies are. However, this is not inevitable, nor is it inevitable that any such change would be allowed to be expressed at the ballot box.

The imposition of a state of emergency is understandable after the quake’s havoc, and the disorder and looting in ruined regions. But Erdogan’s censorship of the media and his threat that the Turkish state’s “heavy hand” will come down on anyone disrupting law and order could enable cancelling the polls, or massaging their results.

As a devout Muslim Erdogan has deflected blame for the catastrophe onto God’s will rather than his government’s lax standards. Many Turks are wondering if he would equally accept electoral defeat as sanctioned by God. To the south, Syria’s civil war and refugee crisis present ominous reminders of what such a social breakdown could mean for the rest of us. If Turkey descends into a political crisis after a disputed election amid the rubble and hardship left by the earthquakes, the shock waves will surely spread West.

Erdogan has found himself in a rare vulnerable position. Nato and the West in general need to provide aid both to bandage wounds, and also to draw Turkey towards us as their terrible tragedy plays out. If we do not, we may find that troubled Turkey is set towards an an even darker path.

Mark Almond is Director of the Crisis Research Institute, Oxford. He was formerly a Visiting Professor at Bilkent University, Ankara