Earthquake death toll over 19,300; Turkey evacuates thousands; UN aid reaches Syria: Live updates

The international effort to provide food and shelter to victims of the killer earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria three days ago intensified Thursday as emergency personnel rushed tents and equipment into the battered region.

The confirmed death toll continued to rise, reaching more than 19,300 Thursday, surpassing the toll from Japan’s Fukushima disaster in March 2011. Tha magnitude 9.0 earthquake triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

The U.N. said its first cross-border aid convoy arrived in northwest Syria on Thursday. Six trucks of “shelter items and non-food item kits, including blankets and hygiene kits” reached Bab al-Hawa on Thursday, the only border crossing authorized by the U.N. Security Council for aid delivery.

“We have a glimmer of hope that we can reach people,” said Muhannad Hadi, the U.N.'s regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria.

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation said it was housing 9,000 survivors in in the Turkish city of Sanliurfa. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his Foreign Ministry had cleared 5,709 international personnel to aid in the recovery effort to work alongside more than 20,000 Turkish personnel.

Erdogan said the death toll had risen to more than 16,170 in his country, and more than 63,000 are injured. In Syria, including government-held and rebel-held areas, more than 3,100 have been reported dead and more than 5,000 are injured.

Developments:

►Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said Thursday that 28,044 people had been evacuated from quake-hit regions – 4,607 by road and railway, 23,437 by air.

►Erdogan said 92,738 family tents have been set up to shelter survivors, and 5,557 excavators, tractors and bulldozers were sent to the disaster area to aid the dig-out.

Affected area of quake almost the size of Netherlands

Many of the tens of thousands who lost their homes have found shelter in tents, stadiums and other temporary accommodation. But despite the push to provide adequate shelter from the winter weather, others have spent the nights outdoors.

“Especially in this cold, it is not possible to live here,” said Ahmet Tokgoz, left homeless in the Turkish city of Antakya. “People are warming up around campfires, but campfires can only warm you up so much. … If people haven’t died from being stuck under the rubble, they’ll die from the cold.”

Turkish authorities rejected criticism that the government was not doing enough to aid the recovery, saying the scope of the disaster was beyond what any government could prepare for. Vice President Fuat Oktay said the earthquake affected an area of ​​about 142,500 square miles.

"This is equal to or greater than the area of ​​many countries in Europe," Oktay said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Iranian rescuers and Syrian soldiers sift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the northern city of Aleppo, searching for victims and survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 9, 2023.

