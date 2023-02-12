Earthquake diplomacy: Greek foreign minister visits Turkey

Workers load a plane bound for Adana, Turkey, with medical supplies at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The Greek government is sending more aid to the neighbouring country following the devastating earthquake. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DEMETRIS NELLAS
·3 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The visit was part of a new round of so-called “earthquake diplomacy” between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. Something similar happened in 1999, three years after the two countries almost went to war over two uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea.

In August 1999, a 7.6 magnitude tremor had struck Turkey, resulting in about 18,000 dead; the following month, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Greek, capital, Athens, killing 143 people. In both cases, the two countries sent rescuers to assist in each other's efforts. The warming of bilateral relations had been widely covered in the international media.

Cavusoglu recalled a letter that he, as a private citizen, had sent to TIME magazine at the time.

“Back then, I said that we should not wait for another earthquake to improve our relations. I repeat this now, as Turkey's foreign minister. We must make efforts to improve our relations,” Cavusoglu said.

“I want to totally sign on on to what Mevlut said: that we should not wait for natural disasters to improve our relations,” Dendias said later.

The two countries are at odds over research for natural resources in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey has also accused Greece of militarizing some Aegean islands, in violation of international treaties, a charge Greece has strongly denied. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often threatened Greece that Tukish troops will come "suddenly one night,” and has mentioned that Turkey's new Tayfun missiles can reach Athens.

Such rhetoric has, at least for the moment, been put aside. Erdogan has spoken on the phone with Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with whom he had had declared he would not speak ever again. The two Greek officials called Erdogan to express their condolences for the earthquake's victims and assure him of Greek support.

Publicly, and on social media, Greek people have expressed their support for Turkey, except for some on the far nationalist fringe. Greek unions have taken the lead in collecting aid for the displaced. At all sports events held on Saturday, a minute of silence was observed for the victims.

Cavusoglu and Dendias visited the Operations Centre in Antakya, where they were briefed on the latest developments concerning the evacuation and rescue effort, as well as on the humanitarian needs that have arisen. They also saw the extent of the devastation from the air, in a helicopter trip.

Dendias and Cavusoglu also visited the camp where Greek and other international units, units are based. Rescuers from EU countries have pulled a total of 205 survivors from the ruins, Dendias said in a joint appearance with Cavusoglu.

“The Greek effort will not stop here.,” Dendias said. “Greece will do everything to support Turkey, either bilaterally or as a member of the European Union.”

Cavusoglu especially thanked the Greek rescuers for their “superhuman efforts, round the clock, for the past week.”

“We noted that all Greeks, and not just the rescuers, were elated after each rescue...Good neighborly relations show in those difficult days," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • A child psychiatrist breaks down Biden's youth mental health priorities: Analysis

    In his State of the Union address to the country this week, President Joe Biden made clear that youth mental health is a priority. As the U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy has been emphasizing since 2021 – and as many parents and caregivers have known firsthand for a while – the mental health needs of young people in this country have long since risen beyond what the current health system has the capacity to support. The Biden-Harris administration's commitment to youth mental health is encouraging, and the doors appear to be open for bipartisan efforts to invest in, protect and promote the well-being of young people everywhere.

  • Olympic chief Bach shares 'grief, human suffering' of Ukrainian athletes

    Olympic chief Thomas Bach said Sunday that he shared the "grief and human suffering" of Ukrainian athletes, stressing that if it was not up to individual governments to decide who takes part in international sporting competition.Bach added: "It is not up to governments to decide who can take part in which sports competitions because this would be the end of international sport competitions and of world championships and Olympic Games as we know it."

  • Prosecution drawing to close in US trial against Mexican ex-security chief

    Cartel operators, ex-police and a former government official testified against Genaro García Luna with tales of cash drops and kidnappings

  • North America is home to some of the biggest earthquakes: How you can prepare for US tremors

    The west coast is prone to large earthquakes, but they can happen in the midwest and east coast as well, USGS Geologist researcher, Alex Hatem said.

  • Quake Latest: UN Warns of Health Risks Over Water Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned about health risks in Turkey and Syria that could stem from insufficient water supplies.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InGreek Foreign Mini

  • US surveillance data crucial for Ukraine, top commander says

    Lt. Gen. Serhiy Nayev, one of the most senior commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, believes that the data surveillance the United States has collected is crucial in Ukraine's efforts amid the ongoing war. Nayev is in charge of all troops based in the north of Ukraine which guard 600 miles of border with Belarus and Russia. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, he gave rare on-camera details about intelligence provided by the U.S., which has allowed the Ukrainian military to destroy key Russian targets in occupied parts of Ukraine.

  • NFL Commissioner Goodell Hints Football Coverage Might Look Different Very Soon

    Both die-hard and casual football fans probably know the familiar jingle that emanates from their televisions around 8:15 pm ET on Monday night. It's something of a sensation online, with countless tweets and comments about how catchy ESPN's "Monday Night Football" song, otherwise known as "Heavy Action," is. It's so popular, in 2022 ESPN teamed up with Grammy-nominated DJ Marshmello to remix the tune, with the DJ calling the partnership a "dream come true."

  • Tyron Smith, Cowboys have big decisions on deck in 2023 offseason

    Smith's contract has reached it's limit, so what will he and the Cowboys do about it this offseason? | From @ReidDHanson

  • 25 Most Dangerous Cities In The US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most dangerous cities in the U.S.. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most dangerous cities in the US. America is a paradox; on one hand, it is home to the most powerful military in the world […]

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • A New (Alleged) Liar in Congress Just Dropped

    By now, many people know about serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who made up almost his entire resume and claimed to be Jewish on the campaign trail. He’s facing various investigations and stepped down from his committee assignments but is still somehow in Congress. And now, the House GOP appears to have another fabulist on their hands!

  • Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer In First Judiciary Committee Meeting

    The Florida congressman reportedly apologized to the victim's family after letting the man accused of killing their son lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

  • BREAKING: U.S. Military Shoots Down Another ‘High-Altitude Object’ Over Alaska

    The U.S. military has downed another mysterious high-altitude object flying over Alaska airspace. Here's what we know so far.

  • Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons

    Former Trump administration officials have expressed frustration and confusion in recent days over revelations that Chinese surveillance balloons hovered over U.S. airspace during their time in office. As more information has emerged about the extent of China’s use of balloons to surveil the U.S. and other countries — another object was shot down over waters…

  • Reporter Actually Asks Kamala Harris About Husband's Kiss With Jill Biden

    Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.

  • 7 amusing cartoons about China's spy balloon

    Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more

  • 'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing

    "I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.

  • California bakery owner dead after armed robbery

    A California bakery owner died Thursday, days after being severely injured during a robbery.

  • Minnesota Woman Calls Police On Black AC Technician While He’s Working, Sobs Uncontrollably And Claims To Be Threatened

    Alonzo Harmon, a Black man who works as an HVAC technician in Golden Valley, Minnesota, is outraged after his client called the police on him, sobbed hysterically while speaking with the operator and claimed that he’s threatening her. Harmon recorded the woman as she was crying on the phone, then posted the video on TikTok.

  • 1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison

    Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. “We are truly asking that this matter gets looked into before someone gets hurt really bad or lose their life because of some unprofessional officers," the letter stated. The warning from dozens of inmates at the Shelby County prison is the clearest indication yet that one of the five officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer.