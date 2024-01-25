Earthquake jolts High Desert, centered in San Bernardino

The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake at 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday was centered in San Bernardino.

High Desert residents described Wednesday night’s earthquake near the San Andreas Fault as a mild jolt followed seconds later by a stronger one.

The earthquake was centered near Interstate 215 and Fifth Street, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to fire officials.

Wednesday’s earthquake follows the 4.2 magnitude “Lytle Creek Earthquake” that struck at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Jan 5, northwest of Lytle Creek, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

High Desert native Jason Cook, who was less than a mile from the epicenter, told the Daily Press, “It was a very strong jolt and shaking. To me, it felt stronger than 4.2 or 4.4.”

Victorville resident April Shelton said the quake felt like “a jolt, like someone or something hit my loveseat I was laying on.”

Several people told the Daily Press the quake rattled their houses and woke their sleeping dogs.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

