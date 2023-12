At least 95 people have died and another 220 are injured following an earthquake in north-west China on Monday, state media report.

The quake struck in Gansu province around midnight (16:00 GMT), damaging buildings both there and in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake had a magnitude of 5.9 and a depth of 10km (six miles).

Rescue efforts were under way early on Tuesday morning.