Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 quake shakes Hawaii's Big Island

The location and shaking intensity of a magnitude 4.1 earthquake Friday afternoon near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. (Los Angeles Times)

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon at 5:18 p.m. Pacific time 15 miles from Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 17 miles from Hawaiian Paradise Park, 19 miles from Hilo, 52 miles from Waimea and 52 miles from Holualoa.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

