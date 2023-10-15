New earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes western Afghanistan – USGS

A new earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added. No casualties were immediately reported.

The temblor hit at 03.36GMT, 33km (20miles) from Herat city in the western province of the same name, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. A 5.5 magnitude aftershock hit the area soon after.

More than 90 per cent of the people killed by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan last weekend were women and children, UN officials said.

Taliban officials said last week’s earthquake killed more than 2,000 people of all ages and genders across Herat province. The epicentre was in Zenda Jan district, where 1,294 people died, 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed, according to UN figures.

Women and children were more likely to have been at home when the quake struck in the morning, said Siddig Ibrahim, the chief of the UNICEF field office in Herat.