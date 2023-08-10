Earthquake measuring 4.3 rattles Parkfield, California Thursday afternoon

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the Parkfield, California area Thursday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the quake struck the Monterey County unincorporated community of Parkfield at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, at a depth of 5.9 miles.

No injuries or damages have been reported as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services initially said there were two earthquakes near Parkfield before later clarifying it was only one.

You called it - just one now. 4.3 6 km NW of Parkfield. — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) August 10, 2023

Parkfield is referred to as the earthquake capital of California, as several magnitude 6 or greater earthquakes have been recorded in the area through the years.

The town sits along the central portion San Andreas Fault with the last last magnitude 6 earthquake taking place in 2004, according to USGS.

