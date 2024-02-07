Earthquake prompts waste well shutdowns

Feb. 7—A 5.1 magnitude earthquake that shook some Rogers County residents awake Saturday night, Feb. 3, around 11:24 p.m. has caught the attention of Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

OCC has issued a call for a shutdown of all oil and gas wastewater disposal wells in a 10-mile radius of the quake's epicenter near Prague in central Oklahoma. Prague is nearly 100 miles southwest of Claremore.

This shutdown was an initial response intended to mitigate the risk of further seismic activity near that area of Lincoln County according to Matt Skinner, OCC public information officer.

OCC's Oil and Gas Conservation Division directive put companies operating in that area on notice: "All disposal wells that are permitted to dispose into the Arbuckle formation and are in an area within 10 miles of the Feb. 3, 2024, 5.1 magnitude earthquake are directed to begin the shutdown of operations, with a shutdown to be complete by Feb. 17. The gradual shutdown process is necessary to avoid sudden pressure changes that could result in more seismic activity."

Skinner's statement explained the Arbuckle formation is the state's deepest formation. He wrote that oil and gas wastewater disposal into the Arbuckle formation has been linked to seismic activity in parts of the state.

Deep injection wells, such as those found in Lincoln County and other parts of the state, are used for storing wastewater from oil and gas extraction operations.

"It should be stressed that this action is an initial response. Further study may result in new directives," Skinner wrote.

The U.S. Geologic Survey website provides insight into the rise in seismic activity in the state since 2009, when the industrial practice of wastewater disposal from oil and gas production began to increase.

"Beginning in 2009, Oklahoma experienced a surge in seismicity. This surge was so large that its rate of magnitude 3 and larger earthquakes exceeded California's from 2014 through 2017," the USGS website states.

Disposal wells inject fluid waste, under high pressure, below ground water or drinking water aquifers.