'Dynamic' Getty Fire in Los Angeles drives more evacuations in California; Kincade Fire continues assault

LOS ANGELES — Tens of thousands of Los Angeles residents were ordered out of their homes Monday, joining almost 200,000 Northern Californians previously forced to flee sprawling wildfires fueled by high winds and drought conditions.

"We want people to now enact predetermined plans, grab their belongings, their medications, take care of their pets and be able to get out of that area in a safe and calm manner," Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott said. "This is a very dynamic fire and all residents ... need to be vigilant and stay informed."

As Santa Ana winds eased, more than 1,100 firefighters slowed the spread of the Getty Fire that consumed 618 acres along hills on the western part of the city. The blaze destroyed or damaged more than 13 structures, and the majority of evacuation orders remained in place Monday evening.

Raging fires, high winds and blackouts: Is California living a disaster movie?

In Northern California's Sonoma County, residents stressed by unrelenting evacuations and power outages were rocked by another slap from Mother Nature when a magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area.

No damage or injuries have been reported from the temblor that struck at 1:10 a.m., centered a few miles from the roaring Kincade Fire. Firefighters reached 15% containment as the blaze chewed through more than 74,000 acres and destroyed or damaged 143 buildings.

An additional 90,000 homes, businesses and other buildings were threatened by the fire. Pacific Gas & Electric said it cut off power to almost 1 million customers to prevent high winds from sparking wildfires. Another 100,000 customers lost power because of the wild weather, and more bad news was on the horizon.

Severe winds forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday prompted the utility to announce shutoffs for 605,000 customers in 29 counties across Northern and Central California.

Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire along Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg, California, on Oct. 27, 2019. More

PG&E said it will make every effort to restore power to as many customers as possible before the next round of preemptive outages, known as Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS. By Monday evening, crews restored power for about a third of the 970,000 customers left in the dark over the weekend.

"However, due to the dynamic and changing weather conditions, and high fire risk, some customers who are currently out of power may remain out throughout the duration of the next potential PSPS event," PG&E said.

The utility has filed for bankruptcy because of liability from several deadly fires in the last two years, and it has raised the ire of customers and politicians alike with its handling of the preventive outages, which haven't been entirely effective.

PG&E acknowledged Monday that its power lines may have started two smaller fires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area in locations that didn't have the electricity cut off because they were not considered at high risk of fires.

The company has also said its transmission lines may have been responsible for the Sonoma County fire.

At a noon news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state's Public Utilities Commission has launched a "major investigation'' into PG&E's protocols in implementing the power shut-offs.

"It already was opened up and now it's being pursued in earnest,'' said Newsom, adding that he's not willing to accept repeated power outages as the new normal for the state.

The issues were not limited to northern and central California, PG&E's service areas. The Getty Fire, which ignited early Monday morning near the J. Paul Getty Museum in western Los Angeles, forced the evacuation of 10,000 homes and businesses.

Officials later lifted some evacuation orders but thousands of people were still being told to stay away.