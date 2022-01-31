🌱 Earthquake Rattles San Diego Area + Zoo 'Skyfari' Riders Stuck

Good day, neighbors! It's Monday and the last day of January. Let's get caught up on what's happening in the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily.

The Patch reached out to Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim about the biggest challenges facing Oceanside and his priorities for 2022. Your Twitter description says you are attempting to solve Earth's problems one council meeting at a time. Can you tell us more about that? (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) A 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Riverside, San Diego and Orange counties around 9:46 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was on the northern end of San Diego County within Palomar Mountain State Park. Did you feel it Oceanside? (San Diego Patch) Riders of the San Diego Zoo's "Skyfari" experience were trapped in their gondolas on Saturday afternoon. Four people were arrested for felony vandalism after an incident that left more than 100 people stuck on the Skyfari Aerial Tram for up to two hours Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department. (San Diego Union-Tribune) The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has decreased by 16 people to 1,210, according to state figures released Sunday. Of those patients, 210 were in intensive care as of Sunday, down seven from Saturday. The number of available ICU beds increased by 12 to 170 on Sunday. (Times of San Diego)

City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation: "Session 2 of Winter 2022 classes begins on Monday, February 14th! We have a variety of classes, including martial arts, dance, gymnastics, skateboarding, and more! Browse our Activity Guide at oceansiderec.com 💻" (Facebook)

City of Oceanside - Government: "Stay connected and don't miss a thing! Subscribe to the once-monthly Oceanside Tide newsletter, news announcements, City Council Agendas & more> https://bit.ly/3rbNZeC #OceansideCA #Oceanside #CityNews #localGov #StayConnected #Oceanside..." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Oside East: "Girl Scout cookies are here! - We will deliver! Please use this link to order. My Cookie Site: Open for BusinessEmmalia (Kacey)'s cookie site url: https://DigitalCookie.GirlScouts.org/scout/emmalia280021" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Oceanside Mesa: "Seeking a furnished room/studio￼ In Peaceful home, for February - I’m looking for a furnished bedroom and private bath available now in a quiet peaceful home for as short as one month and options for longer.I’m a quiet, mindful female ..." (Nextdoor)

