Earthquake reported near Malibu, California Friday afternoon; aftershocks follow

An earthquake rattled Southern California early Friday afternoon.

The temblor measured 4.7 on the Richter Scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported near Malibu at about 1:45 p.m. PST, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

The Los Angeles Fire Department urged locals to prepare for an aftershock immediately.

"If Inside When Shaking Starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! Protect Your Head + Neck While Taking Cover Under Sturdy Furniture or Near a Sturdy Interior Wall, Away From Windows and Doorways Until Shaking Stop," the department said on social media.

The Red Cross reminded Californians to check on loved ones and to practice preparedness safety.

"Just felt that quake?! We hope you dropped, covered and held on!" the LA office said. "Check on your loved ones and remember to practice preparedness safety— drop, cover, hold on."

Earthquake social media reactions

Californians do not hesitate to flock to X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms to confirm whether an Earthquake occurred

Everyone in Los Angeles coming to twitter to confirm there was an earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/CXSgclQG5x — cesar (@jebaiting) February 9, 2024

Holy crap that earth quake felt gnarly 😯 — Zedd (@Zedd) February 9, 2024

