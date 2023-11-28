Earthquake rolls through Big Bear, rattles homes and nerves

A late-night earthquake on Monday rattled homes and the nerves of some living in the mountain community of Big Bear.

Seconds before midnight on Monday, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 2.5 miles northeast of Big Bear City, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck in an area near the north shore of Baldwin Lake and south of Lucerne Valley.

“I live in Big Bear City and the whole house shook for a few seconds,” Elizabeth Tabor told the Daily Press. “It felt like it rolled under the house.”

Roberta Green of Big Bear described the quake as a "sudden rolling motion," that "lasted for about 3 seconds."

"The earthquake actually woke me," Green said. "I couldn't go back to sleep because I was thinking that we're going to get hit with a stronger earthquake."

Others reported feeling the quake in the Victor Valley and parts of the Inland Empire, USGS officials reported.

Tyler Mansfield, who lives in south Apple Valley, said just before midnight, he felt movement under his recliner and watched as his two dogs stood up, looked around and laid back down.

“I was up watching TV when it felt like somebody bumped my chair,” said Mansfield, who turned to an app on his cell phone to confirm the temblor.

Victorville resident Tanya Reynolds, who shared that she didn’t feel the earthquake, said that just before midnight, her three cats “woke up from a deep sleep” and ran out of the room.

"Something spooked them, I'm guessing it was the earthquake," Reynolds said.

The USGS did not report any additional earthquakes or aftershocks in the Big Bear area.

