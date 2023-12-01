Earthquake rumbles South Carolina for second time in a week

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt through several counties Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 6:24 p.m. Thursday and could be felt in Jenkinsville and surrounding areas. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake could be felt 5.2 miles north-northwest of Jenkinsville, 17.8 miles east-northeast of Newberry, 19 miles north-northwest of Irmo, 22.2 miles north-northwest of Seven Oaks and 28.3 miles northwest of Columbia.

Early Wednesday, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Midlands.

Wednesday’s tremor was the 22nd confirmed quake in South Carolina in 2023, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. USGS shows the flurry of seismic activity in the Jenkinsville area started Nov. 17.