Earthquake Says He Was Once Sitting On $3M In Debt While Living Next To One Of Hollywood's Highest-Paid Black Actors

Comedian Earthquake fell on hard times while living right beside one of Hollywood’s highest-paid Black actors, Jamie Foxx. The comedian explains that while he was a neighbor to the renowned entertainer, who has an estimated $170 million net worth, he had somehow acquired $3 million in debt.

For Earthquake, it’s a difference between “being broke” and “being in debt.” He further explained during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” the podcast led by former NFL superstar Shannon Sharpe.

Being in Debt vs. Being Broke, According To Earthquake

“Broke mean you ain’t got no money. Debt means even if you get some money, you always gotta give it to another mother———,” said Earthquake. “So I was in debt for a long time and it took me a while to get out of debt.”

He says that gambling beyond his means and taking care of his then-wife played a huge role in racking up so much debt.

“When I got married I bought a house right next door to Jamie Foxx — up the street from Jamie. I used to tell my ex-wife all the time, ‘Listen this n—a got an Oscar. We just got a dog named Oscar.’” He said, “‘‘We got to slow up on this spending baby. Once we blow, I’mma put us here’ and she never understood.”

A Lifestyle Change

The 58-year-old explains how although he was so deep in debt, he had nothing to show for it besides the house. Furthermore, taking gigs on the road helped him to keep up with the lifestyle that his family was accustomed to.

“I got $3 million of f—–g debt, and it ain’t nothing that I can put my hand on that I personally bought for myself.’ That’s when it changed, and I said, ‘I gotta get up out of here. This m———–g too expensive for me.’ “

Building Back Better

While he was once down, the actor didn’t stay down for long.

Today, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Earthquake has a net worth of $3 million.