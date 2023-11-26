An earthquake shakes the Midlands Sunday morning. Check out where it was

An earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in the Midlands.

The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred at 2:21 a.m. Sunday about 5 miles northwest of Jenkinsville in Fairfield County. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division also reported the quake on the social media platform X.

The quake reportedly had a depth of 4 kilometers, per the USGS.

It’s the second small earthquake in the Jenkinsville area in a week. The USGS also reported a magnitude 1.7 quake in the area on Nov. 19.

