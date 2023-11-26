An earthquake shakes the Midlands Sunday morning. Check out where it was

Chris Trainor
·1 min read
Screenshot from the USGS website

An earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in the Midlands.

The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred at 2:21 a.m. Sunday about 5 miles northwest of Jenkinsville in Fairfield County. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division also reported the quake on the social media platform X.

The quake reportedly had a depth of 4 kilometers, per the USGS.

It’s the second small earthquake in the Jenkinsville area in a week. The USGS also reported a magnitude 1.7 quake in the area on Nov. 19.

Recommended Stories