Earthquake shakes Ontario, felt in the High Desert

Thursday night’s 3.8 magnitude earthquake was centered near the Ontario International Airport, according to geologists.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the temblor at 11:38 p.m. about 2 miles southeast of Ontario in San Bernardino County. The quake was measured at a depth of around 7.4 miles and was felt from San Diego County to Palmdale and Long Beach to the Coachella Valley.

Several residents in the eastern portion of the Victor Valley said the earthquake felt like a “mild shake,” while several people in the Ontario area described it as a “strong jolt” that “rattled” their homes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

El Centro quakes

A series of earthquakes struck on Monday, Feb. 12, near El Centro near the California-Mexico border.

A 4.8 magnitude temblor, the first and largest of nearly 12 earthquakes, was recorded at 12:36 a.m. on Monday about a mile north-northwest of El Centro, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 12:42 a.m. about 1.2 miles northwest of El Centro.

Malibu

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 near Malibu and the Leo Carrillo State Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about a mile inland from the Pacific Ocean shoreline in the Santa Monica Mountains.

San Bernardino, Lytle Creek earthquakes

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake at 7:43 p.m. on Jan. 24 in San Bernardino.

The earthquake was centered near Interstate 215 and Fifth Street, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The 4.2 magnitude “Lytle Creek Earthquake” struck at 10:55 a.m. Friday northwest of Lytle Creek, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

