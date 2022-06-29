'Earthquake swarm' in South Carolina: Magnitude 3.5 near Columbia felt across state lines, USGS reports

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck central South Carolina on Wednesday, days after a similarly powerful earthquake rocked the state.

It has been years since the area felt earthquakes this strong, and Wednesday's trembler could be felt near Charlotte, North Carolina, according to reports published by the United States Geological Survey.

In a video shared by the state's Emergency Management Division, earthquake geologist Wendy Bohon said more than 30 quakes have hit the state this year, a part of an "earthquake swarm." Such swarms are common occurrences in more earthquake-prone areas, but unusual in the South.

The quake occurred near Elgin, South Carolina, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The town is located about 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state's capital.

The last time an earthquake of a greater size rocked the state's residents was in 2014, according to historical data from the agency. Wednesday's trembler comes days after a similarly powerful 3.4 quake struck the same region early Sunday.

Shaking was felt about 70 miles to the north, across the state line in Charlotte, according to reports gathered by USGS. The state's Emergency Management Division documented numerous smaller earthquakes following the initial quake.

South Carolina has several fault systems and is "one of the most seismically active states on the East Coast," the agency tweeted.

An earthquake guide from the agency says an 1886 earthquake in the Charleston area "is the largest event to have occurred in the southeastern U.S. and the most destructive, killing 60 people."

The earthquake was estimated to be a magnitude 7.3 — similar to he feared "Big One" that is expected to one day devastate Southern California.

