Earthquake in Taiwan topples buildings

A strong quake shook much of Taiwan Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest of dozens that have hit Taiwan's southeastern coast since Saturday night, when a 6.4 quake struck the area. (Sept. 19)

  • Emergency Services Respond to Building Collapse as Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Taiwan

    Emergency services responded to a building collapse in Yuli, Taiwan, as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Sunday, September 18.According to Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Administration, the earthquake hit in the early afternoon and had a depth of 4.3 miles (7 km). The worst affected areas were in the southeast of the island nation.Further aftershocks continued to hit Taiwan since the earthquake, the administration said.This footage was published by the Hualien County Police Department, and shows a first responders rescuing a woman and a young girl from the ruins of a collapsed 7-Eleven in Yuli. In total, four people had been trapped in the building, according to police.Local police said at least 17 people were injured in the worst affected Hualien County. Credit: Hualien County Police Department via Storyful

  • Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan

    A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan's Emergency Operations Center said. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island's southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area.

  • Rescue begins as Taiwan quake collapses building

    STORY: Taiwan's fire department said all four people were rescued from a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital. The Taiwan Railways Administration said three carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed. The fire department said one person was injured.The weather bureau said the epicenter was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude tremor on Saturday evening in the same area, which had caused no casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (six miles).

  • Earthquake Shakes Taiwan, Derailing a Train and Causing Building Damage

    A powerful earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan and reverberated across the island, killing at least one person, derailing a train and triggering concerns of a tsunami.

  • Dramatic video shows moments gym roof collapse during 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

    A strong earthquake struck Taiwan, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island.

