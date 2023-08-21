Earthquake, Tropical Storm Hilary hit California

TechCrunch

A year ago, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a law loaded with incentives for climate tech and designed to encourage companies like automakers to bring manufacturing back to the United States. The battery factory trend might have started before the IRA was signed, but the law has helped accelerate the ramp. ElectraMeccanica, previously the maker of the three-wheeled Solo EV, is merging with an electric truck startup Tevva, and the whole deal makes me wonder if there's a place for such tiny autocycles in the U.S.