EarthRenew Announces Sale of Product to an Alberta Leader in Wellsite Reclamation and Appointment of Key Management

EarthRenew Inc.
·5 min read

Highlights:

  • EarthRenew sold 25 tonnes of its GrowER fertilizer to NorthWind Land Resources Inc. to use in an oil wellsite reclamation project near Red Deer, Alberta

  • NorthWind applied 7.69 tonnes per acre over a three-acre site to address soil compaction issues that limit vegetation regrowth

  • EarthRenew’s GrowER fertilizer can enhance microbial activity, improve soil health and facilitate the growth of new vegetation and help address the major environmental issue around oil well cleanup

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its first fertilizer sale in 2020. The Company sold 25 tonnes of its organic fertilizer product to NorthWind Land Resources Inc. (“Northwind”), a land reclamation company. The fertilizer is being used by NorthWind at an oil wellsite reclamation project near Red Deer, Alberta.

The size of the reclaimed site is 3-acres and NorthWind used specialty equipment to apply 7.69 tonnes per acre of EarthRenew’s GrowER fertilizer product in a sub soil application. The site currently faces serious soil compaction and aeration issues that limit crop growth as proponents return the site to equivalent land capability. Applying EarthRenew’s GrowER fertilizer to the soil subsurface at the site is expected to enhance natural microbial activity, improve soil health and facilitate vegetation growth. This type of work has been completed historically at other sites and has proven to greatly improve vegetation performance.

NorthWind’s Robbie Price commented, “The GrowER fertilizer product has proven to be very helpful in reclaiming soil by improving soil fertility and chemistry and promoting root medium development, while ameliorating compaction through paratilling during pellet injection to repair soil structure. This type of product and process can help accelerate soil development in heavily compacted soils and it provides us with another tool to address the negative environmental impact that remains once an oil wellsite is closed.”

EarthRenew’s CEO, Keith Driver, commented, “We are very excited to kick-off sales in 2020 and to see our product used in reclamation projects. There is a huge opportunity within the province of Alberta as there is an urgent need to reclaim numerous sites as a result of oil and gas development. We are proud that we are able to provide a natural, Alberta-based solution that can contribute to these efforts.”

EarthRenew is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kerri Lee McGovern as Chief Operating Officer, effectively immediately.

Kerri Lee McGovern has over 20 years of operations experience in the technology and venture financing industries. She has held a variety of senior level positions in business and market development with responsibility for key customer acquisition. Prior to joining EarthRenew, Kerri held the roles of VP of Partnerships and VP of Business Development at Tynt Multimedia, which was acquired by 33 Across. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team at EarthRenew, Kerri is responsible for the development and implementation of EarthRenew’s business and market strategy, leading growth and scaling the company’s operations. Kerri holds a degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Alberta and an MBA from the University of Victoria.

About NorthWind Land Resources Inc.

Agrologists, biologists, geologists and forestry professionals comprise NorthWind's diverse team of environmental professionals. Since its inception in 1999, NorthWind has grown to approximately 40 employees. The company specializes in reclamation and revegetation, soil classification, environmental site assessment and remediation, and provides cost effective and technically sound professional services for its clients.

About EarthRenew Inc.

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four MW per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer. EarthRenew is listed on the CSE under the symbol “ERTH”.

Please visit our Company website: www.earthrenew.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver
CEO of EarthRenew
Phone: (403) 860-8623
E-mail: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the expected benefits of our GrowER fertilizer at NorthWind’s reclamation site, the business and operations of EarthRenew, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


