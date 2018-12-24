Earthrise: 50 Years Ago Today, Apollo 8 Changed Humanity's Vision of Earth Forever

Chances are good that you've never seen Earth in its entirety, on a planetary scale, with your own eyes. But you've surely seen another human's photograph of just that — like this very image, the first of its kind. Known as Earthrise, it was snapped 50 years ago today during Apollo 8's visit to the moon.

The Apollo 8 crew — James Lovell, William Anders and Frank Borman — went where no human being had been before, and nothing had prepared them for the vision of Earth glowing blue and green above a barren lunar surface. Nothing had prepared Earthlings for the photograph when the astronauts carried it home, either, and it rapidly became iconic. It has been credited with inspiring a measure of global unity as well as the environmental movement

"I think Bill [Anders] later said after the flight, we went to the moon to explore the moon and what we did on Apollo 8 was we really explored the Earth," Jerry Bostick, who worked in mission control for the flight, told Space.com. "It was the first time that any humans had ever seen it from that standpoint." [Apollo 8: NASA's First Crewed Trip Around the Moon in Pictures]

The photograph was unplanned — the astronauts simply saw what they saw and took the photographs they felt compelled to take. "Of course they were going to take a picture," Bostick said. "I'm not sure why nobody ahead of time had thought, hey, you know, if you turn to this attitude and look back you're gonna see the Earth. It was kind of a gee-whiz thing that was not a part of the expected science return from the mission."

Unexpected and unscientific, Earthrise has nonetheless become perhaps the best-known legacy of Apollo 8 besides the missions that followed. A steady stream of photographs looking back at Earth from space, taken by humans and robots alike, has followed.

But Earthrise still has a special power in the way it shows Earth juxtaposed with the barren moon. "That was a really stunning contrast to the guys who were on Apollo 8," John Rummel, a biologist at the SETI Institute, told Space.com. "All the color was on that little orb that was rising on the moon. Everything was there and nothing was on the moon that they could really identify at the time or feel good about — if you like craters, it's a great place, but it's pretty stark."

The overview effect

Over the course of the decades of spaceflight that have followed, psychologists studying astronauts' accounts of being in orbit have identified what's been dubbed the overview effect, a striking tendency to focus on the unity of the planet.

"It does seem as though people report a shift in terms of how they view the Earth as a whole, and I don't know that we know for sure exactly the neurobiological and cognitive mechanisms through which that occurs," David Yaden, a psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania who studies self-transcendent experiences, told Space.com. "What I think is happening there is there's a perception of vastness, and the perception of vastness is the stimulus that triggers the emotion of awe."

That awe, in turn, seems to stop people from falling into their usual patterns of thinking — the mental shortcuts we take in order to survive the flood of new experiences and objects we encounter every day. Being confronted with that vastness seems to trigger our minds to stop and take in new information, creating a silent narrative like, "'Whoa, this is a new one, I'd better actually update my mental knowledge,'" Michelle "Lani" Shiota, a social psychologist at Arizona State University, told Space.com.

The overview effect doesn't quite translate in photographs, but Yaden said that images do seem to carry a hint of that power. Researchers can use these photographs to create feelings of awe in experiment subjects. And an image is surely better than raw numbers. "I think humans respond much better to pictures than they do to plots and data," Sanjoy Som, co-founder of the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, told Space.com. "It's relatable to everyone, you don't need a science degree to appreciate its power and value." [Building Apollo: Photos from Moonshot History]

The image doesn't just convey how good we have it here on Earth — Earthrise also highlights how fragile the planet's life-support systems are. "Before the Apollo program, people didn't have a sense of scale of what it meant to be on a planet floating through the solar system," Som said. "There's really not much that's keeping us alive."