Earth's largest-ever mass extinction is a warning for humanity

Katherine Niemczyk
·6 min read

Right now our planet is in the midst of what science says is an unprecedented rate of change, unlike anything seen in tens of millions of years. Overconsumption, unsustainable practices and the release of immense amounts of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels are altering our life-sustaining climate at a dangerous pace, oceans are acidifying and losing oxygen, and species are dying off.

But this is not the first time that life on our planet has faced an epic challenge. The worst came a little over 250 million years ago — before dinosaurs walked the earth — in an episode called the Permian-Triassic Mass Extinction, or the Great Dying, when 90% of life in the oceans and 70% of life on land vanished.

/ Credit: CBS News
/ Credit: CBS News

Recently, two groundbreaking studies on the Great Dying reveal that the causes of that mass extinction bear some striking similarities to what's happening today. In fact, in some ways the pace of change, such as the rate of release of greenhouse gases, is much faster today than it was 250 million years ago.

Scientists say historic episodes like this offer a timely warning to humanity of what can happen when ecosystems change too fast for life to keep up.

In fact, the evidence compiled by scientific research on today's pace of change is ominous to say the least. Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is increasing at a pace 100 times faster than it naturally should. Our planet is warming 10 times faster than it has in 65 million years. Our oceans are acidifying 100 times faster than they have in at least 20 million years, and oxygen dead zones in our oceans have increased tenfold since 1950.

Given the similarities, and what is at stake today, digging into the causes and impacts of the Great Dying can open up a window into a possible dire future for our planet — and also elucidate how urgent action is needed to avoid ecosystem and societal collapse.

What led to the Great Dying?

Digging is exactly what Professor Uwe Brand does for a living. As a geoscientist from Brock University in Canada, his job is to dig deep into Earth's past by digging into the Earth itself, looking for clues about what the planet was like millions of years ago.

In this capacity, Brand is like a crime scene investigator looking for forensic evidence to help him put together the pieces of the Great Dying puzzle, an event which preceded his existence by hundreds of millions of years. Not an easy task.

For this story, CBS News interviewed Brand to help us understand how this all happened. "I call it the perfect storm," said Brand, because as he explains, it was not a single game-changing event like the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Instead it was a domino effect — a series of events, all related to each other, which eventually put a nail in the coffin.

After decades of uncertainty, two studies published around the same time illuminated how it happened. Brand was co-author of one of these studies, an October 2020 paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience examining the causes of the Permian-Triassic Mass Extinction.

In the study Brand was involved in, the authors employed a technique using the element boron from fossil brachiopod shells, which they found in rocks in modern-day Italy, to derive a record of ocean acidity during the time of the mass extinction. This, combined with carbon isotope data using a sophisticated model, enabled the researchers to reconstruct the likely chain of events that killed almost all life on Earth 252 million years ago.

In another paper that was released at around the same time, researchers discovered a rare molecule called coronene in Italy and China which can only be formed when underground deposits of fossil fuels are super-heated. This was another clue which helped put the pieces together.

Here's how Brand describes how the events unfolded: Over the course of a million years, extensive volcanic activity in what is now Siberia flowed through cracks and crevices of sedimentary rocks, searing oil and gas deposits as it moved along, producing the coronene scientists recently discovered.

Lava in the Kilauea region near Hilo, Hawaii, in 2018. Scientists believe massive volcanic activity some 250 million years ago led to widespread extinctions. / Credit: DVIDS/Hawaii National Guard
Lava in the Kilauea region near Hilo, Hawaii, in 2018. Scientists believe massive volcanic activity some 250 million years ago led to widespread extinctions. / Credit: DVIDS/Hawaii National Guard

Consequently, massive lava beds were created. "It would cover at least half of the United States and to a thickness of at least several kilometers," said Brand.

This process gradually released gigantic amounts of heat-trapping carbon gases at levels much higher than today. For comparison, carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations during that time period are estimated to be a few thousand parts per million (ppm), whereas today, our CO2 level, while higher than it's been in the last 3 million years, is still significantly less, at 415 ppm (but rising fast).

The immense amount of greenhouse gases present back then warmed global atmospheric temperatures to levels 18 degrees Fahrenheit higher than they are today. Because of the impact this had on ecosystems, it forced land animals to rapidly adapt, move or die. Seventy percent did not make it.

In the ocean, atmospheric carbon dioxide was absorbed, mixing with water and forming sulfuric acid, acidifying the seas. As a result, coral disintegrated and the shells of ocean creatures dissolved.

Back on land, the hotter climate shifted vegetation and ignited fires. That exposed more rocks, and erosion went into overdrive. As a result, an overabundance of nutrients flowed into the oceans, causing at first an explosion of life. But then there was the inevitable death and decomposition, which ate up most of the life-giving oxygen in the ocean. Ninety percent of ocean life died. Brand says existence was getting hit from all angles.

"These are not individual and separate causes, but they all acted together, they acted in concert, and that is why I call it the perfect storm. You got hit on this side with temperature, on this side with acidification and then finally the knock-out punch came from deoxygenation."

Learning from history

As catastrophic as the Great Dying was, scientists are concerned the Earth could now be headed for another disaster. Right now, the planet is warming abruptly to levels not seen in over 100,000 years, oceans are acidifying and oxygen dead zones are multiplying.

And astonishingly, Brand says that the rate of release of heat-trapping greenhouse gases now is much more radical than it was back then. "Right now our emissions are 10 to 20 times higher than what happened at the end of the Permian mass extinction, which was the largest and biggest mass extinction," he said.

To save ourselves, he says we must learn from events like the Great Dying. "You know what they say, learn from history, because if you don't you will repeat it."

"The way I see it is, it is going to happen if we don't stop it or don't mitigate what we are doing," he said. But Brand stresses, "We still have time to turn it around by moving away from the burning of fossil fuels."

Doctors warn homemade baby formula can be dangerous

Global warming led to ancient mass extinction event, scientists say

American Rescue Plan makes its way to Senate, but off to a slow start

Recommended Stories

  • Invasive species found in common aquarium plants could ‘wreak havoc,’ officials say

    Here’s what to do if you have one.

  • The science behind frozen wind turbines – and how to keep them spinning through the winter

    Ice can be a wind turbine's worst enemy. AP Photo/Robert F. BukatyWinter is supposed to be the best season for wind power – the winds are stronger, and since air density increases as the temperature drops, more force is pushing on the blades. But winter also comes with a problem: freezing weather. Even light icing can produce enough surface roughness on wind turbine blades to reduce their aerodynamic efficiency, which reduces the amount of power they can produce, as Texas experienced in February. Frequent severe icing can cut a wind farm’s annual energy production by over 20%, costing the industry hundreds of millions of dollars. Power loss isn’t the only problem from icing, either. The uneven way ice forms on blades can create imbalances, causing a turbine’s parts to wear out more quickly. It can also induce vibrations that cause the turbines to shut down. In the case of extreme icing, restarting turbines may not be possible for hours and potentially days. The solution is obvious: de-ice the blades, or find a way to keep ice from forming in the first place. So far, however, most of the strategies for keeping ice off wind turbines blades come from aviation. And airplane wings and wind turbines are built differently and operate under very different conditions. I am an aerospace and mechanical engineer, and my colleagues and I have been studying wind turbine icing physics over the past 10 years and exploring better solutions for turbine icing protection. Not all ice is the same Ice isn’t the same everywhere. It may come from precipitation, clouds or frost. It also freezes in different ways in different climates. For example, rime icing, formed when tiny, supercooled water droplets hit the surface, usually occurs in regions with relative dry air and colder temperatures, under 20 F. That’s what we typically see in Iowa and other Midwest states in the winter. Comparing rime ice and glaze ice shows how each changes the texture of the blade. Gao, Liu and Hu, 2021, CC BY-ND Glaze icing is associated with much wetter air and warmer temperatures and is commonly seen on the Northeast coast. This is the worst type of ice for wind turbine blades. It forms complicated ice shapes because of its wet nature, which results in more power loss. It’s also likely what formed in Texas in February 2021 when the cold air from the north collided with the moist air from the Gulf Coast. While the majority of the power shut down by the storm was from natural gas, coal or nuclear, wind turbines also struggled. Tempests in a wind tunnel Building a wind power operation that can thrive in icy conditions requires a keen understanding of the underlying physics, both of how ice forms and the performance degradation that results from ice building up on turbine blades. To explore those forces, we use a special wind tunnel that can demonstrate how ice forms on samples of turbine blades, and fly camera-equipped drones. Using the Icing Research Tunnel at Iowa State University, my team has been replicating the complex 3D shapes of ice forming on turbine blade models in different environments to study how they affect the wind and the blades. Ice can create massive airflow separation. In airplanes, that’s a dangerous situation that can cause them to stall. In wind turbines, it reduces their rotation speed and the amount of power they can produce. Ice buildup changes air flow around the turbine blade, which can slow it down. The top photos show ice forming after 10 minutes at different temperatures in the Wind Research Tunnel. The lower measurements show airflow separation as ice accumulates. Icing Research Tunnel of Iowa State University, CC BY-ND We also study wind turbines in operation around the country as they face some of their toughest conditions. Using drones equipped with high-resolution digital cameras, we can hover in front of 80-meter-high wind turbines and take photos of the ice right after it forms on the blades. Pairing that with the turbine’s production data shows us how the ice influences power production. While ice can form over the entire span of the blade, much more ice is found near the tips. After one 30-hour icing event, we found ice as much as a foot thick. Despite the high wind, the ice-heavy turbines rotated much slower and even shut down. The turbines produced only 20% of their normal power over that period. How ice builds up on the tips of turbine blades. Gao, Liu and Hu, 2021, CC BY-ND Keeping ice off blades There are a few reasons the strategies that effectively keep ice off aircraft wings aren’t as effective for wind turbine blades. One is the materials they are made of. While aircraft wings are typically made of metals like aluminum alloy, utility-scale wind turbines are made of polymer-based composites. Metal conducts heat more effectively, so thermal-based systems that circulate heat are more effective in airplane wings. Polymer-based turbine blades are also more likely to get covered by dust and insect collisions, which can change the smoothness of the blade surface and slow water running off the blade, promoting ice formation. Wind turbines are also more prone to encounters with freezing rain and other low-altitude, high-water-content environments, such as ocean spray for offshore wind turbines. Most current wind turbine anti-icing and de-icing methods remove ice buildup through electric heating or blowing hot air inside. Heating these massive areas, which are many times larger than airplane wings, adds to the cost of the turbine and is inefficient and energy-consuming. Composite-based turbine blades can also be easily damaged by overheating. And there’s another problem: Water from melting ice may simply run back and refreeze elsewhere. Another strategy in cold-weather regions is to use surface coatings that repel water or prevent ice from sticking. However, none of the coatings has been able to eliminate ice completely, especially in critical regions near the blades’ leading edges. A better solution My team has been developing a novel method that uses elements of both technologies. By heating just the critical regions – particularly the blades’ leading edges — and using water- and ice-repelling coatings, we were able to reduce the amount of heat needed and the risk of running back water to refreeze over the blade surfaces. The result effectively prevents ice from forming on the entire surfaces of turbine blades. In comparison to the conventional brute-force surface-heating methods, our hybrid strategy also used much less power, resulting in up to 80% energy savings. Without ice to slow it down, the turbines can produce more power through the winter. Worldwide, nearly 800 gigawatts of wind power have been installed so far, including over 110 gigawatts in the U.S. alone. As the market quickly grows and wind power supplants higher-polluting energy sources, de-icing and ice-proofing strategies are becoming essential.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hui Hu, Iowa State University. Read more:The Texas blackouts showed how climate extremes threaten energy systems across the USPower outages across the Plains: 4 questions answered about weather-driven blackouts Hui Hu receives funding from National Science Foundation (NSF) and Iowa Energy Center (IEC) to study wind turbine icing physics and anti-/de-icing.

  • Humans, not nature, may be changing Atlantic hurricane cycles

    Scientists thought the decades-long cycle of active and slower hurricane seasons was a natural pattern – but new research suggests otherwise.

  • Seaspiracy

    Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers alarming global corruption.

  • Then and now: A 'megadrought' in California

    See how extreme weather has affected an vital reservoir in California.

  • Vikings GM: 'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

    The quarterback carousel has begun to spin around the NFL for the second straight offseason, with even the slight potential of further movement creating a flurry of speculation about who will man these vital positions for certain teams once the cuts, signings and trades are settled. The Minnesota Vikings don't plan to put Kirk Cousins on the ride, according to general manager Rick Spielman in comments made Wednesday.

  • U.S. saw huge boom in new battery storage at end of 2020

    Reproduced from Wood Mackenzie report; Chart: Axios VisualsU.S. additions of energy storage capacity shattered their previous records in the fourth quarter of 2020, per new data from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.Why it matters: It signals the growing mainstreaming of technologies that help integrate more renewables onto power grids, provide backup energy and other benefits.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 2,156 megawatt-hours came online in the final three months of the year, which is 182% higher than the prior quarter, according to the analysis released with the U.S. Energy Storage Association.California is the largest market by far.The big picture: Check out the chart above, which shows that the bulk of the growth came from "front-of-the-meter" systems — that is, storage that's used directly on the power grid.The balance is residential systems and commercial and industrial applications.The intrigue: Consumer concerns about grid reliability are increasingly driving sales of residential backup power systems, including batteries."[T]he ability of solar-plus-storage to provide backup is increasingly driving sales even in markets without additional incentives, particularly states that suffer from regular power outages," Wood Mackenzie analyst Chloe Holden."We expect an uptick in home battery sales in Texas in the aftermath of February’s devastating outages," Holden said in a statement alongside the data.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UK regulator says will fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants

    Britain's medical regulator on Thursday said it would fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants, adding that the makers of already-authorised shots would not need new lengthy clinical trials to prove their adapted vaccines will work. There is concern that some variants, such as those first found in South Africa and Brazil, may reduce the efficacy of the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines, and manufacturers are looking to adapt their shots. The accelerated process is based on that used for seasonal flu vaccines each year, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said, and would be based on robust evidence that the shots create an immune response, rather than full clinical trials.

  • Here’s Why Seemingly Every Automaker Has a 2.0-Liter Four in the Lineup

    Hint: It’s not just about various countries’ taxes.

  • Hawaii tsunami threat has passed in wake of huge earthquake near New Zealand

    The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cancelled a tsunami watch Thursday for Hawaii that was issued after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

  • Greece: 'Surprise' aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area

    A powerful aftershock with magnitude 5.9 caused additional damage in central Greece Thursday, a day after an earthquake damaged hundreds of homes in the same area. Authorities said some empty houses, which had been abandoned by their inhabitants after suffering damage Wednesday, collapsed but no injuries were reported. According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the aftershock struck as night fell Thursday outside the central town of Elasona, some 365 kilometers (225 miles) northwest of the Greek capital.

  • Huawei CFO's argument in U.S. extradition case one for politicians, Canada prosecutor says

    Canadian prosecutors told a court on Thursday that it was not a judge's role to decide whether national security and geopolitical concerns can be used to strike down a U.S. request to extradite Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

  • Diplomatic row as Slovakia says will pay for Russia vaccine with Ukraine territory

    Slovak prime minister says offer to exchange Zakarpattia region for jabs was ‘joke’ but has now apologised

  • Capitol Boosts Security Due to So-Called 'True Inauguration Day' Conspiracy Theory

    While the threat is believed to have decreased in the days since the fatal Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, police and security officials aren't taking any chances.

  • Greece: Thousands spend night outdoors after powerful quake

    Fearful of returning to their homes, thousands of people in central Greece were spending the night outdoors late Wednesday after a powerful earthquake, felt across the region, damaged homes and public buildings. Officials reported structural damage, mainly to old houses and buildings that saw walls collapse or crack. One of them was a primary school, stone-built in 1938, in the quake-hit village of Damasi where 63 students were attending classes.

  • Leon Draisaitl fed up with reporter's question after getting swept by Maple Leafs

    Leon Draisaitl had an appropriately sarcastic response waiting for a reporter after getting swept by the Maple Leafs.

  • The Kettlebell Snatch Blasts your Shoulders, Back, Glutes, and Abs

    How to do the exercise in four quick steps.

  • Why prisons need better food

    The legend of my college dining hall (and maybe yours, too) was that the food they served us was one grade above prison food. Allegedly, the food company the university used had six or seven grades. Prison food was grade one. The undergraduate dining halls were grade two. The business school was grade three or four. The banquets in the convention center were grade six (or seven, whichever the top level was). No one ever bothered to look into this rumor. It was simply passed along as fact by RAs during New Student Week. But I do have to say, there was a lot of food, including a salad bar, and if we didn’t feel like eating it, we could always go into town or sneak into a lecture or some other event for the free pizza.

  • How to Help Your Partner Without Being a Jerk

    Learn to ask "Do you want me to help?" and, importantly, “What would that help look like?”

  • We Want Every Polish From Essie’s New Spring Collection

    Bright polishes and indie nail art are great, but sometimes you just want a nice, sophisticated neutral. An opaque cream, muted khaki, or deep navy blue is undeniably classic — and Essie's new spring collection hits on all the nuanced neutrals we cannot wait to pair with our spring 'fits.The seasonal lineup is inspired by that long-overdue desert spa retreat we’ve all been daydreaming about now that winter is on its way out — somewhere warm and serene to post up poolside with iced coffee, giant sunglasses, and a good book. We can feel the sun on our faces and smell the faint hint of sunscreen just thinking about it.All five shades, from a warm mustard yellow to light linen, scream Palm Springs getaway, and they're available at Target and Ulta Beauty now. Scroll through to see and shop the full collection, which will probably sell out everywhere well before the official first day of spring (March 20 — not like we're counting down the days or anything). At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Get OasisA milky cream shade will never go out of style — especially not when it reminds us of a blended coconut drink on a hot summer evening.Essie Get Oasis, $, available at UltaCacti On The PrizeThe muted yellow-green undertones of this succulent-inspired shade make it just understated enough to wear as a neutral with everything.Essie Cacti On The Prize, $, available at UltaInfinity PoolThis is the exact color of the night sky when we go night swimming on the luxurious getaway we have playing out in our heads.Essie Infinity Pool, $, available at UltaLight As LinenWe never thought we'd be this excited about a brown... but here we are, looking longingly at a soft, pearlescent shade of warm linen and wishing it was already on our nails. Essie Light as Linen, $, available at UltaYou Know The Espadrille The brightest among the new collection by far, this warm mustard yellow is surprisingly versatile and a major mood-booster.Essie You Know The Espadrille, $, available at UltaLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?5 Trendy Spring Nail Polish Colors For A DIY ManiHailee Steinfeld Styles A Sexy Nude ManicureSaweetie Just Landed A Huge Beauty Partnership