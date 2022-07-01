EarthX Celebrates Plastic Free July with a Tip for Recycling

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- EarthX

Plastic pollution or waste is plastic that isn’t recycled and ends up in landfills and adversely affects our environment, wildlife and people. It pollutes our land, oceans, rivers, lakes and can take 50 to 400+ years to decompose depending on the type of plastic. By reducing the use of plastics, it saves energy, reduces greenhouse gases, reduces the amount of waste that needs to be recycled and saves money.

Join 100+ million of your fellow earthlings and register to take the Plastic Free July challenge at https://lnkd.in/ddS3NmS.

About EarthX

EarthX is an international nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future worldwide. EarthxTV was launched in 2020 to inspire, inform and create impact for a more sustainable future. Download the EarthxTV app to watch our 24x7 channel & on demand library airing original shows, award-winning films, and global events. Our annual live EXPO will return to Dallas April 2022. We have a mission to inspire and energize the global community in ways that help create a sustainable world for all living things, and a better, cleaner, healthier world for future generations. Our vision is to be the leading global connector and environmental forum to positively impact our world for a sustainable and conservable future. We embrace diversity and are proud that EarthX is dedicated to presenting a balanced approach and the views of persons from all walks of life including students, families, activists, innovators, capitalists, scientists, environmentalists, business people, officials, foundations, farmers, ranchers, researchers and more.

