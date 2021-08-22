Ease back-to-school stress with high-tech masks, alarm clocks, math apps, more

In what’s shaping up as one of the most anxiety-inducing back-to-school seasons yet, the buzz among parents everywhere has shifted from No. 2 pencils to N95 masks. With so many unknowns around the coronavirus and the delta variant still ahead – many parents are turning to new tech tools to help ease mounting worries.

Online searches for “best kids masks for school” have rocketed up some 250% in the past few weeks according to Google Trends. In addition to personal protective gear, parents are doubling down on devices like smart wearables, along with e-learning tools and subscriptions. Here are some of the top tools I’ve tested so far.

Masking up

If your kid wears glasses, the Outdoor Research mask gets the job done without fogging up their lenses.

Masks that kids are willing to keep on throughout the school day could be the single most important back-to-school buy this year, according to the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend their use in the classroom. It’s also what thousands of my parent-friends are talking about on social media right now.

“My 9-year-old likes Outdoor Research because they work without fogging up his glasses,” writes Portland, Oregon-based mom of two, Karin Bryson on my Facebook page. “And my 6-year-old likes Athleta girl masks. We’re also fans of Happy Masks,” she said.

Several other parents mentioned those same brands as well and most are available online in the $9-$24 range. VistaPrint ($10), and Enro ($16.50) children’s masks also received rave reviews from many moms, dads and kids alike.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also recommends “the correct and consistent use of a well-fitting face mask,” and says masks should “fit over the mouth and nose and fit snugly along the side of the face without any gaps.”

The CDC also recommends washing kids’ masks regularly and many parents say it’s a good idea to keep extra disposable surgical masks in their backpack or coat pockets as well. Several pediatricians recommend the “sun test,” to make sure masks provide enough protection. They say to hold the mask up to the sunlight and make sure it completely blocks out the light. “Face masks can be safely worn by all children two years of age and older, including the vast majority of children with underlying health conditions, with rare exception,” the AAP recently posted on its website.

Up and at 'em

Students can use theLenovo Smart Clock 2 with Google Assistant as a personal assistant to keep track of classes and assignments or to play music to help them study or fall asleep.

Even in the best of times, getting kids up and ready in the morning can fray your last thread of sanity. One of my favorite new gadgets of the fall is this just-launched Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Google Assistant ($79). It sports a vibrant 4-inch touchscreen to display the time, weather and even a carousel of favorite photos. Plus, you can use it as a personal assistant to keep track of classes and assignments or to play music to help kids study or fall asleep. You can also use it to find your lost phone, get traffic reports, and even record sweet or funny messages for your kids. The Smart Clock 2 also has an optional wireless phone charger that snaps into place while docked to provide a soft ambient night light.

My Chromebook ate my homework

Chromebooks are affordable but most come with one main problem: there’s little to no storage on the device itself. That's where the SanDisk Ultra memory card comes in.

Chromebooks are one of the most affordable and most popular back-to-school devices these days, but most come with one main problem: there’s little to no storage on the device itself.

One small but mighty must-have to fix this common issue is a device to safely store all your students’ hard work, like this SanDisk Ultra micro SD card for Chromebooks (starts at $15 for 64GB). These tiny cards are waterproof, temperature-proof, X-ray-proof, magnet-proof and shock-proof, which should be sufficient to live through an average student's real life.

With capacities up to 256GB, students room for a lifetime of lectures and blazing transfer speeds to help them save, share and move content quickly.

E-learning tools that make the grade

With BYJU’s Osmo Disney learning suite ($200), kids practice math, language and reading skills, building on what kids ranging in age from pre-K through the third grade learn in school.

E-learning tools are more critical than ever this year to fill a gap between at-home and in-classroom learning. One of the most prolific and fastest-growing education technology companies in the world – BYJU’S – has just launched an interactive “learning suite” that combines the best of hands-on play with the limitless potential of the digital world.

With BYJU’s Osmo Disney learning suite ($200), kids use an existing tablet with the Osmo base, an app and an actual workbook to practice math, language and reading skills.

The suite is supposed to build on what kids ranging in age from pre-K through the third grade learn in school. For first graders and up, this includes foundational concepts like problem-solving skills and critical thinking.

BYJU’s FutureSchool offers one-on-one online instruction via live video classes, with an experienced teacher who focuses on learning with a fun approach.

Also of note here from the same parent company, BYJU’s FutureSchool offers one-on-one online instruction packages starting at $27 per class for kids ages 5 to 18. These are personalized, live video classes, with an experienced teacher who focuses on learning “by way of fun,” according to the company website. The app is certified by kidSAFE, which is an independent safety certification service designed for children-friendly websites and technologies.

FutureSchool offers activity-based math, coding and music curricula, which is especially interesting as more U.S. school districts face massive cuts to their arts and music programs. Kids can also earn Coding Certificates and even launch an app on the Google Play store.

The FutureSchool website has several examples of this – I’m blown away by them –including a "Safe Zone" app created by 10-year old David Chea that marks areas not safe for kids and sends alerts when a child goes into that area.

New math, old problems

Once you download the Photomath app, it uses your smartphone or tablet camera to scan and recognize math problems – even handwriting and printed text – then shows the solving steps and teaches students how to do it themselves.

The crowd-favorite Photomath app also rises to the top of the class again this year. Their latest animated tutorials now come with voice instruction for 75 different math topics, ranging from long division all the way up to trigonometry and calculus. Once you download the app, it uses your smartphone or tablet camera to scan and recognize math problems – even handwriting and printed text – then shows the solving steps and teaches students how to do it themselves.

I had a lot of comments from math teachers and tutors when I wrote about Photomath last year. Many people were concerned it “helps kids cheat.” That’s definitely a consideration, but I can’t imagine what I would have done without it.

I used it quite a bit with my own daughter and found it the best way – aside from expensive one-on-one tutoring – to learn how to solve modern math problems the way students are being taught to do it today. Most of the time when I looked at her math homework, I could arrive at an answer, but not the way she was being taught to do it. This app bridged the 30-year age gap better than anything I found.

Problem solvers

The Toniebox is a great way to get kids off of screens and into their imaginations in a way that helps them relax, breathe and learn core health concepts like meditation and stress-relieving movement.

Every parent I know is worried about kids … being worried. Another gadget I’ve reviewed extensively this past year is the GoNoodle x tonies Mindfulness Starter Set ($100) for kids ages 3 and up.

The Toniebox is a kid-friendly portable speaker that comes with a Tonie, a colorful figurine that brings the speaker to life. It’s a great way to get kids off of screens and into their imaginations in a way that helps them relax, breathe and learn core health concepts like meditation and stress-relieving movement. This starter kit comes with more than 30 minutes of GoNoodle’s signature mindfulness and movement songs that encourage kids to relax, breathe and leave their worries behind.

BuddyPhones Cosmos+ headphones are made especially to protect kids' hearing. They combine active noise cancellation with SafeAudio, which is a built-in, always-on, sound control circuit to cap the volume at levels recommended for children.

Last, but not least, the other gadget worth mentioning is the BuddyPhones Cosmos+ ($100) headphones. These are made especially to protect kids' hearing and combines active noise cancellation with SafeAudio, which is a built-in, always-on, sound control circuit to cap the volume at levels recommended for children by the World Health Organization.

According to the CDC, hearing loss is the third most common chronic physical condition in America and problems often start young. The BuddyPhones come in a half-dozen different colors with cute characters on the cans as well.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

