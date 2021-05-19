How to ease out of mortgage forbearance, avoid foreclosure

FILE - A for sale sign stands in front of a house, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Westwood, Mass. American homeowners were given an expanded opportunity to hit pause on their mortgage payments because of the financial ravages of the pandemic, but that relief is slowly coming to an end. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
·5 min read

American homeowners were given more opportunity to hit pause on their mortgage payments because of the financial ravages of the pandemic, but that relief is slowly coming to an end.

About 3 million people are behind on their mortgage, the most at any time since the Great Recession, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. About 2 million are in forbearance plans, which provide a reprieve of a year or longer from making payments.

Some people are beginning to exit these arrangements, but experts say the pace will soon pick up, with as many as 1.7 million borrowers exiting in September. Regulators have warned mortgage servicers to be prepared for the onslaught.

Those who are unable to resume payments or reach some other agreement with their lender may be forced to leave their homes through sale or foreclosure.

“We must not lose sight of the dangers so many consumers still face,” CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio said in a statement as the agency works to ease the process and protect homeowners. “Millions of families are at risk of losing their homes to foreclosure in the coming months, even as the country opens back up."

Experts say homeowners who are in forbearance should start making plans as soon as possible for their next steps — be that resuming payments as usual, tweaking the terms of their loan or leaving their home.

Here's what borrowers should know:

IF YOU CAN AFFORD PAYMENTS

Homeowners who received a COVID hardship forbearance are not required to repay their skipped payments in a lump sum once the forbearance period ends, the CFPB reminds borrowers.

Contact your mortgage servicer to discuss your options.

If you can resume your pre-pandemic payments, the process should be fairly smooth. Many federally backed loans have programs in place that will allow homeowners to resume payments as usual and tack those missed payments on to the end of the loan period, said Andrea Bopp, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center who specializes in mortgage servicing issues.

Borrowers may also work with their servicer to find other arrangements, such as increasing the size of their regular payments to help make up their missed payments. In some cases, the servicer may create a separate account for the unpaid payments that would be settled upon the sale, transfer or refinancing of the loan.

The options vary by type of loan, there are several processes in place for borrowers with federally backed loans. However, there are no universal programs to help those with privately held loans ease out of forbearance; these represent about one-third of all mortgages.

All the same, servicers have been encouraged to be flexible to find arrangements that work for all borrowers. The CFPB has a wealth of information on its website to help borrowers sort out their options.

If you do not know who holds your loan, check your mortgage statement, call or write your servicers. The CFPB has information online for consumers on how to do this.

IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD PAYMENTS

If you have a federally backed loan and are nearing the end of your forbearance period you may request up to two additional three-month extensions — although the maximum forbearance period cannot exceed 18 months. This only applies to those who received their initial forbearance on or before February 28, 2021 for loans held by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac or June 30, 2020 for HUD, FHA, USDA, or VA loans.

If you are struggling with payments, servicers are generally required to discuss relief options with you, whether or not your loan is federally backed.

It's important to reach out to your mortgage servicer as soon as possible to discuss your options. If you need help, talk with a free HUD-approved housing counselor; they can be found online. Or you can seek out legal help through Legal Aid or by reaching out to your state bar association.

LAST RESORT

The last resort is for a homeowner to leave their home through foreclosure.

In a foreclosure, the lender takes a property back after a borrower fails to make all the required payments. There is a foreclosure moratorium in place for all federally backed mortgages — those backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA, or VA — until June 30, 2021.

However, borrowers may be able to avoid foreclosure if they seek help to make other arrangements, be that through their servicer directly or with the help of a housing counselor or lawyer.

Experts urge homeowners not to wait until the forbearance period is over or the foreclosure moratorium ends. Once the foreclosure process begins it is difficult to stop and foreclosures are expensive for homeowners, with an average cost to borrowers of $12,500.

In some cases, people with equity in their homes may be able to sell their home to avoid foreclosure, which has a not just a devastating financial but emotional and mental impact on families.

Not every deliquency leads to a foreclosure though, notes Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American. She said that rising equity and home prices may allow more borrowers to sell, causing more of a “foreclosure trickle than a tsunami" ahead.

All experts urge homeowners to reach out to their mortgage servicer as soon as possible to allow for adequate time to make an exit plan from forbearance.

“For people who are overwhelmed right now, it is important to connect with the servicer," Bopp said. “It can be difficult to sit on the phone ... or connect online. But if you wait too long it can be a snowball effect."

Recommended Stories

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Democrats urge Biden to support more student loan debt forgiveness

    One of President Biden's campaign promises was tackling the high cost of education. Matt Carpenter, the CEO of College Funding Services, joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the rising amount of student loan debt.

  • 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

    Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004. Ahead of a one-off reunion special to be aired next week, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry spoke with People magazine about the reunion, and their memories of the show.

  • Ex-DOJ Official Warns Trump: 'This Is A Letter Talking About Jail Time'

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal says the former president as well as his two adult sons are facing a serious legal threat.

  • Does It Matter If Unvaccinated People Stop Wearing Masks, Too?

    ATLANTA, GA – MAY 08: A full capacity crowd was on hand for the Saturday night MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on May 8, 2021 at Truist Field in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) People are celebrating a new phase of the pandemic following the release of new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The announcement, which came Thursday, states that people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, barring some exceptions. Nature is healing. We can start sharing our beautiful faces with the world again! Of course, with a new stage of the U.S. pandemic response also comes skepticism and concern from people who are worried about what will happen next. Some have expressed concern that unvaccinated people will lie about being vaccinated in order to remove their masks in public, putting others — especially other unvaccinated people — at risk. Currently, there isn’t really an ethical way to verify someone’s vaccination status, and it would be hard to implement such a process, anyway. However, epidemiologists believe that this is simply the next phase in bringing the pandemic to an end. According to Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at George Mason University, scientific guidance around removing masks is necessary right now because it “reiterates confidence in vaccination efficacy and overall management of the pandemic.” In other words, the CDC’s recommendations help demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccines really do work, and are helping slow the spread of the virus. “But the concern for many is that we still have a lot of cases in the U.S. Only 35% of the population is fully vaccinated, there is global vaccine inequity, new variants, and truly operationalizing this new guidance is hard,” Dr. Popescu tells Refinery29. So what does this all mean? At the end of the day, people who are fully vaccinated are well-protected from contracting the virus, even if they’re in close proximity to someone who hasn’t yet received the vaccine and decides to jump on the maskless bandwagon. If they do contract COVID-19, they’re very unlikely to develop a severe case. But that doesn’t mean it’s fine for unvaccinated people to start disregarding mask-wearing. The people who would be most affected by unvaccinated people ditching their masks are other people who haven’t yet received a vaccine — and that’s a lot of people. As Dr. Popescu said, currently only one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated. And the amount of new vaccinations administered each day has decreased by 38% across the country since mid-April, The New York Times reports. Some worry that this lag in immunization rates in some parts of the country may lead to another wave of the deadly virus over the summer, especially if an increasing number of unvaccinated people decide to begin going maskless indoors. Of course, it’s possible that at least some of the people who’ve decided not to get vaccinated have done so because they previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19, and they believe their natural immunity is enough to protect them going forward. But while it’s true that there does appear to be a period of natural resistance to the virus in recovered people, experts still don’t know how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts. This is why even those who have recovered from the virus are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, and why the new guidelines about going maskless indoors only apply to fully vaccinated people. Complicating matters is the fact that there seems to be no easy way to enforce these looser mask recommendations. Making sure everyone wears masks indoors is simple; making sure only certain groups continue to do so is much harder. “Right now, many local communities are working to understand how they can apply [the new mask guidelines] without removing all safety measures,” Dr. Popescu says. “I do think there is concern that this would require businesses and workplaces to view or verify or track vaccination status and develop protocols for that, which can be difficult.” Ultimately, it’s likely that many people, even those who have already been vaccinated, will continue to wear a mask in public settings, especially indoors, as a precaution. Likewise, people who have been skeptical of masks and vaccines all along will probably continue to be. An Economist/YouGov poll that was taken before the CDC’s announcement shows exactly that trend: 63% of people who said they had no plans of getting a vaccine said they felt “somewhat” safe socializing maskless indoors with other unvaccinated people. On the other hand, only 36% of people who’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine said the same. People who haven’t completely rejected the vaccine and are either waiting to receive it or still making a decision about it were also less sure of the safety of socializing without a mask. “Ultimately, I believe it’s important to communicate that while this guidance applies to those fully vaccinated, you can still wear a mask based off your risk tolerance and that if people are wearing masks, you shouldn’t make assumptions regarding vaccination status,” Dr. Popescu says. That’s especially important to know if you aren’t fully vaccinated yet. Continue to wear your mask, steer clear of indoor, public spaces as much as possible, and socially distance when you are in public spots in order to reduce your chances of contracting the virus and to avoid contributing to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. And if you’ve been waiting to get your shots, this should be your sign to grab an appointment. Ideally, the new no-mask guidelines would offer an incentive for anyone on the fence about whether or not to get vaccinated. It presents a future in which people no longer need to wear masks, and can get back to their loved ones and community in a more intimate, and safer, way. If that’s not enough motivation — and unfortunately for some, it might not be — there are other incentives, as well. State and local governments are offering free tickets to sporting events to get people vaccinated, as well as gift cards and savings bonds. Bars are offering free alcohol and food, along with a first dose of the vaccine in some cases. In Ohio, five vaccinated residents will receive a million dollars each. And who wouldn’t want a million dollars and immunity from a deadly virus? Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Jill Biden Just Wore Her Mask Indoors & That's OKFully Vaccinated? You Can Ditch The Masks17 Face Masks For Planes, Trains, & Automobiles

  • Steven Spielberg Lists His Superyacht for $160 Million

    The director is selling his mansion-sized 282-foot-long boat

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Pentagon running ‘secret army of 60,000 around world’

    Agents are involved in both domestic and foreign operations

  • Republican who compared Capitol rioters to ‘tourists’, screamed in terror during attack, new photos reveal

    In another picture from 6 January riot, Andrew Clyde is ‘the person screaming at the far left of this photo’

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • ‘Silence is inexcusable’: Nancy Pelosi backs calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • Chris Watts is an ‘outcast’ in prison after brutal murder of his wife and young kids

    ‘He's an outcast, even among criminals’, says regular contact of convicted murderer

  • Bill Gates left Microsoft amid affair investigation

    Microsoft has said that it investigated Mr Gates' attempt in 2000 "to initiate an intimate relationship".

  • Bob Baffert was unlikely to enter Belmont Stakes even before temporary ban

    Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into the failed drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

  • Senator Tom Cotton hit with social media scorn after accusing AP of colluding with Hamas following Israeli airstrike

    Republican ridicules reporters for ‘whiny’ coverage following ‘wholly appropriate’ airstrike on offices by Israel, as US admit it has not seen evidence of terrorist infrastructure in the blown-up building

  • Black homeowner sees value of property double after asking white friend to stand in for appraisal

    A fair housing organisation looking into the case has filed a housing discrimination complaint

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

    Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene. Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”