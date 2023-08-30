Need work? Here are some of the easiest places to find a job in the Rock Hill region

Fall isn’t just back to school. For many, it also could be back to work.

The Rock Hill region has several upcoming hiring events across three counties. They combine to include dozens of employers across a host of work fields. The events are scheduled during Workforce Development Month in South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster, in announcing the Workforce Development Month initiative, said the state will highlight opportunities for people and businesses to continue prosperity for both.

“The strength of South Carolina is its hardworking people and the skilled workforce we have developed through collaboration with our business community and targeted investments into training programs that meet their hiring needs,” McMaster said.

September will bring job fairs and hiring events, along with workshops, training, conferences, rural outreach and more across the state. A statewide symposium on Sept. 19 will focus on business challenges like recruiting, training and keeping workforce.

The Rock Hill region has several events planned. A community event from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Catawba Community Mental Health Center in Rock Hill kicks off several hiring opportunities. They include:

▪ Food industry inspection company FlexXray has a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at the SC Works site in Rock Hill, 454 S. Anderson Road, suite 202 in the Business Technology Center. The company is hiring for line worker, line lead, laborer and helper positions. The Texas-based company has locations in four states including an inspection and rental site on Stateview Boulevard in Fort Mill.

▪ The Gateway Conference Center in Richburg hosts more than 40 public and private employers at a Sept. 7 job fair. The 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. event includes employers from across York, Lancaster and Chester counties. Industries range from law enforcement, education and healthcare to manufacturing, transportation and communications.

Find a full list of participating employers at this Gateway Conference Center link online.

Potential applicants should bring multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared to apply or interview on-site.

▪ SC Works plans a hiring event as part of the Habitat for Humanity of York County Rock the Block event Sept. 16. Rock the Block is a neighborhood beautification effort on Lige Street in Rock Hill. Organizatons and businesses will have tables set up there. For more information, visit yorkcountyhabitat.org.

▪ Clinton College in Rock Hill hosts a career fair Sept. 18. The 3-5 p.m. event will be held in the school library. The school lists a host of staff and faculty positions on its employment page.

▪ SC Works has two job fairs scheduled for Sept. 20. Both are in Lancaster, on the USC Lancaster campus. The James Bradley Building of Arts has one from 8 a.m. to noon, with another set for the 476 Hubbard Drive main address from 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ The Rock Hill American Legion building at 524 Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill has a job fair on Oct. 4. The SC Works event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For area residents who live close to county lines, there are separate events for Cherokee, Fairfield, Union, Kershaw and Chesterfield counties listed in their respective regions on this online map from SC Works.