Job Interviews Are So Stressful, But This Woman's AI-Powered Interview Prep Hack Is Genius

The job searching can be such a pain, but 28-year-old Hanna Goefft ( @hannagetshired ) is going viral on TikTok for sharing how she uses AI to make the process a little less painful.

Hanna is a Marketing Manager at a leading tech hiring marketplace. "In my role," she says, "I stay closely connected to the hiring market, particularly in the tech industry, so I can share valuable job search strategies and best practices with our user base." Hanna Goefft

In a video that's been watched over 2 million times, Hanna shared how she uses AI to make job interview prep a breeze. She opens the video saying, "This is the easiest way to prepare for interviews, and it will work for every single job."

She continues, saying, "Start with your job description. We want to copy and paste the whole thing into ChatGPT . Boom. And then we're going to tell it to generate interview questions for each bullet point in the job description and analyze the job description for the top 10 keywords."

"Look at all those interview questions then you want to brainstorm responses to each question and make sure that the examples you're giving in your responses are corresponding to these 10 keywords. You don't necessarily need to say them explicitly, but you want your examples to demonstrate that you have these skills. This way you'll know that you're highlighting the most relevant pieces of your experience rather than just projects that you may be proud of, which might not always be the same thing."

In the comments, people commiserated over how much work it takes to get a job. One user wrote, "Finding a full time job is a full time job."

Others popped by the chat to share how much this tip helped them, with several people saying ChatGPT helped them get their job. One person even shared that this method helped them interview for and land their "dream job."

Hanna has made several other videos about how she's used AI to make other parts of the job searching process easier and to save some cash . And she told BuzzFeed that the best way to tap into the potential of AI is to play around with ChatGPT and see for yourself what you can do with it. "I firmly believe that the best way to learn how to utilize Generative AI tools like ChatGPT is to create an account and dive right in. I've personally used ChatGPT for a wide range of tasks, from crafting compelling emails and social media posts to shaping the brand story for Hanna Gets Hired. I even turned to it for help planning my 28th birthday party in New York!"

When you use ChatGPT, you enter a text prompt that tells the AI what you want it to do, so I also asked Hanna for her favorite prompt-writing tips. "When interacting with ChatGPT, I find it helpful to provide clear and straightforward instructions. I approach it as if I were talking to my younger brother — tell ChatGPT exactly what you want it to do, and it will do it (jokes! Sorry Lucas)."

And you don't have to use any fancy vocabulary either. Hanna explains, "Use natural language to describe the desired output, such as 'write a professional resume tailored to the following job description.' Be explicit about the information you want ChatGPT to consider, like 'write interview responses from my experience based on the most important skills for the XYZ role.' Try including modifiers to fine-tune the response, such as specifying the desired length, tone, audience, communication platform, structure, or format. Review and iterate on the system's responses — the more you treat it like a conversation, the closer you'll get to the result you're looking for."

Plus, she says you can ask the bot to do a variety of different tasks that can be helpful in your job search (and beyond). "Feel free to experiment with different commands and explore the capabilities of ChatGPT. You can try prompts like 'Act as an XYZ professional,' 'brainstorm ideas,' 'summarize this content,' or 'provide examples.' If you haven't already, I recommend checking out the AIPRM Prompt library . It's a treasure trove of prompts and prompt ideas that can help you achieve your goals with your chat bot."

When it comes to job searching in 2023, Hanna says that she's seen the big tech layoffs flood the market with jobseekers, so depending on your field, employers may be more choosy at the moment. "Jobseekers must adapt to this new reality. It is crucial to approach job applications with intention and focus on building a meaningful network. Instead of mass applying to numerous positions, investing effort into a small number of applications will yield better results."

"Additionally, nurturing existing connections and networking with professionals in your field will open doors of opportunity. Maintain focus on your ultimate goal, maintain a positive attitude (remember, there are still thousands of job openings available), and most importantly, give yourself grace when you need it!"

But it's not all doom and gloom out there. Hanna says, "The job market has also experienced some remarkable positive changes that I'm truly excited about. Remote work is more commonplace, offering greater flexibility ,accessibility, and work-life balance. Despite encountering setbacks due to layoffs in the past year, the focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion is persisting and gaining advocates, leading to the cultivation of a more inclusive and equitable work environment. Additionally, employers are recognizing the importance of employee wellness, prioritizing mental and physical health."

No matter when you're on the hunt, finding a new job is often challenging. While I don't love the idea of bots writing poems and making movies, AI can be a great time-saving tool for tasks like writing cover letters and interview prep that most of us don't really enjoy doing anyway.