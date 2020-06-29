Here are some of the easiest ways to earn credits in Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II has a complex multiplayer progression system. Like the last Battlefront, in which you earned experience points to unlock new weapons and abilities over time, Battlefront II uses a similar multi-pronged approach that requires you to complete challenges, earn currency, and upgrade abilities for your classes. As you play, you’ll unlock credits, which can be used to purchase various items for your heroes.

Credits used to work differently for a period of time after the game launched. Originally, you would use credits to purchase upgrades for your weapons and classes. Since the game’s 2.0 patch in 2018, the game was totally overhauled in this regard, removing the need to use credits to upgrade your weapons and abilities. Now, you gain skill points as you earn XP, which can be used for upgrades.

Credits are still in the game, but they have taken a backseat to skill points, and rightfully so. The original way credits were implemented heavily emphasized spending real money, which was tied to the game’s loot crates. Those, too, have been removed. Still, credits can be useful, depending on what you value in competitive shooters.

In this guide, we’ll teach you how to use credits, how to gain them quickly, and what they’re used for.

What to buy with credits

Credits don’t work like they used to. Instead, they are designed for purely aesthetic and cosmetic purposes now. They are mainly used for purchasing emotes, voice lines, and victory poses for your heroes and classes. Certain locked costumes for your classes can also be purchased with credits, which vary in price. EA opted for a more consumer-friendly approach after the game’s initial negative reception and ultimately changed it for the better.

That means, unfortunately, that credits aren’t anywhere near as useful as they once were, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to earn them. Some of the emotes and costumes are pretty slick, so check them out for yourself to see if there are any that catch your eye. We really like the 41st Scout Battalion skin for the Galactic Republic Assault Class.

Earn more credits in each match by sticking to objectives

Every time you play a multiplayer match, you get credits. How many credits you receive at the end of a given match is tied to your battle points, a stat you earn by racking up kills, but also for defending positions, planting or defusing bombs, attacking walkers, and generally helping your team win.