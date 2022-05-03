Here's the best way to easily clean and disinfect your children's toys

Toys play an important role in the life of your children and pets. They're learning tools, developmental tools, and recreational tools. They can be a great distraction for children and provide a welcome respite for stressed parents who need a moment or two of peace. But unfortunately, they can also be a petri dish for bacteria.

For example, that cute rubber duck left sodden on the side of the bath can be a haven for mold. And it can't be cleaned by just sucking up soapy water. That will leave it damp and encourage mold growth. So instead, you have to use distilled vinegar or seal up the holes so the water can't get inside in the first place.

From that mound of cuddly toys on the sofa to the pile of building bricks on your kitchen table to your dog's chew toy, left dripping with saliva every time you play a game of tug-of-war, germs abound.

How dirty are your child's toys?

80% of soft toys harbor potentially dangerous bacteria.

25% are contaminated with fecal matter.

75% of toys are never washed.

90% of children drop their toys on the floor, where it's estimated there are more than 750 bacteria per square inch!

Pet toys are notoriously dirty, carrying yeast, mold, and bacteria.

How often do toys need cleaning?

The more the toys in your household are played with, the more often they need cleaning. And the frequency also depends on how the toys are used. For example, a baby's toy, which infants are almost guaranteed to put in their mouth, needs to be cleaned more often, maybe every couple of days. On the other hand, older kids' toys may only need cleaning once a month or perhaps weekly if used a lot or the child or their friends are sick. It's a commonsense call.

Cleaning vs. Disinfecting

Cleaning and disinfecting combined will keep the toys in your household as germ-free as possible, but there is a difference. Cleaning with soap and water will undoubtedly remove the superficial nasties on your household toys, but to actively kill germs, sanitize toys with a disinfectant.

Children and animals will always touch things and put toys in their mouths. And the fact is, people will never win the battle against germs. But that doesn't mean parents and pet owners should neglect their role as the first line of defense. And that means cleaning toys regularly.

