Easing chip shortages to help Volkswagen in H2 - CEO

FILE PHOTO: VW logo at 2022 New York International Auto Show
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen sees a strong second half of 2022 and expects progress in catching up with rival Tesla as easing chip shortages start to offset supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs, the carmaker's CEO said on Tuesday.

"We are earning more than ever," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said at a works meeting, adding Volkswagen is ramping up electric vehicle volumes in its biggest markets in Germany and China thanks to easing semiconductor shortages.

This should allow the carmaker to narrow the Volkswagen-Tesla gap this year and meet its goal of becoming market leader by 2025 if it seizes the moment while the U.S. electric car maker burns cash on large investments, the CEO said.

"Elon (Musk) has to ramp up two highly complex factories in Austin and Gruenheide at the same time - as well as expand production in Shanghai. That's going to take strength out of him," Diess said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Where Is Elon Musk?

    The CEO of Tesla, who has been omnipresent on Twitter since January, has not posted a single message for several days.

  • Swiss top court upholds ban on foreign online betting operators

    Switzerland's supreme court has upheld a ban on accessing foreign online gambling sites, dashing the hopes of three betting outfits to tap the Swiss market. The Federal Court said in a statement on Tuesday the "domain name system" ban was proportionate. German group bet-at-home.com AG had on Monday already revealed the verdict.

  • Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Basic Materials Names

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • The ID. Aero Concept Shows VW's Four-Door Future

    The VW ID. Aero concept shows off the styling direction for the company's upcoming EV sedan. VW is targeting nearly 400 miles of range in WLTP test cycle.

  • Cummins: Australia up for spin challenge in Sri Lanka tests

    After an unexpected 3-0 series defeat on the previous tour of Sri Lanka six years ago, Australia expects to bat much better on spin-friendly pitches in the two-test series in Galle starting on Wednesday. Australia has found playing on Asia's turning pitches hard in the past but has done well recently, beating Pakistan 1-0 in a three-match series in March. Of more significance, Sri Lanka's spin attack doesn't have the experience and variety of the retired Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera, whose combined 43 wickets caused Australia's downfall in the 2016 series.

  • PennDOT, Norfolk Southern reach agreement to expand Western Pennsylvania passenger-rail access

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in the western part of the Commonwealth.

  • Explainer-Why the survival of Scandinavian airline SAS hinges on Denmark

    Swedish loss-making airline SAS is fighting for survival, the latest carrier to hit financial straits due to hefty debts, stiff competition and soaring costs, even as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic. SAS has said a restructuring plan announced in February depends on it raising 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($946 million)in cash and converting 20 billion crowns of debt to equity. Denmark has said it is willing to increase its ownership and write off debt, but Sweden has refused to inject more money.

  • G-7 summit ends with pledge to help Ukraine ‘as long as necessary’

    Leaders of the Group of Seven ended their meeting with a condemnation of Russia's recent actions

  • Russia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia defaulted on its external sovereign bonds for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV

  • Russia is mobilizing more recruits and hiring, firing generals – ISW

    The Russian army is continuing its unofficial policy of mobilizing more recruits to fight the war in Ukraine, altering Russian legislation in order to do so, U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War said in its update for June 26.

  • Pentagon: Russia’s latest nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weekend pledge to transfer nuclear-capable missile systems to Belarus is being viewed by U.S. officials as “cavalier” and “irresponsible” language, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. “Certainly, any time anybody uses the word nuclear you have concerns. Quite honestly it seems pretty irresponsible of a national leader to talk about…

  • Speculation Fuels Shiba Inu, Dogecoin to Biggest Seven-Day Gains as Bitcoin Steadies

    Speculative investor behavior likely led to memecoins outperforming major cryptocurrencies, analysts said.

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    Because of this trend, several new companies have risen to meet demand before legacy automakers can pivot their business models. My top EV stock is likely no surprise; it's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla is the worldwide leader in EVs, and many investors have made great returns by purchasing the stock of the industry leader in expanding markets.

  • How Cadillac plans to use its $300,000 Celestiq EV to rebuild the brand

    The Cadillac Celestiq, the brand’s halo EV set to debut during Monterey Car Week in August, will reportedly start around $300,000, pushing it well above the top variants from other luxury EVs, including the Lucid Air Dream Edition, Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model X Plaid. While Cadillac would not confirm the eye-popping price tag, the GM brand did verify the role the Celestiq will play in fulfilling its electrified ambitions. “We are excited to share more information later this year and return Cadillac to the standard of the world," spokesman Mike Albano told TechCrunch on Monday, noting that the company would not comment on the Celestiq price.

  • Boeing Stock Slides. There Are Reports of 737 MAX Issues.

    A pair of reports appeared to question the safety of 737 MAX jets. Both look like a case of investors reacting before they have context.

  • Africa's dream of feeding China hits hard reality

    Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help reduce gaping deficits, Kenya struck an export deal with China for fresh avocados in January after years of lobbying for market access. Six months later, no shipments have left, Kenya's avocado society, the East African country's plant health inspectorate and Kakuzi told Reuters.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction – June 28

    Memecoins galore as the top meme token Dogecoin breaches the $0.07 barrier while Shiba Inu gains over 34.95% over the weekly chart. Will meme tokens lead the market into gains?

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its current headquarters for good in 2023.

  • Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close

    Empty shelves and prices discounted by as much as 70% greeted shoppers who visited Decathlon stores in Russia over the weekend before the French sports equipment retailer closed its stores on Monday, hampered by supply constraints. Scores of Western brands have left Russia following a backlash against its military incursion into Ukraine, with McDonald's, IKEA and Renault among the more high-profile. One shopper, Lyubov, said Decathlon's departure was "sad", but was adamant that Russian consumers would cope.