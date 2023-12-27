Easley brothers establish law firm

Dec. 27—The Easley brothers are making their mark as the newest members of Claremore's community of civil litigators and courtroom attorneys.

Success and plans for more of the same in the future have been written in black and white, as attorneys Kevin Easley and Korbyn Easley have taken up residence in the Price building at 400 S. Muskogee Ave.

The Easley & Easley Law Firm now provides a full range of legal services, including civil litigation, criminal law, estate planning, expungements, family law and tribal law.

This move was the next logical step for Kevin and Korbyn Easley. Both are OU School of Law graduates. They each have individual but complementary experiences within the practice of law.

Joining them is paralegal Betty J. Rogers, who manages the office and interfaces with clients and other representatives of the courts. She is a native of Claremore and previously served as the deputy court clerk in Rogers County.

Kevin is a courtroom attorney. Korbyn specializes in civil litigation. Together they are licensed to practice at all levels — state and federal, as well as five tribal courts. Both are proud Cherokee citizens and recognize the challenges, as well as the opportunities, the growing field of tribal law presents.

Kevin said there has been a 10-fold increase in activity within Cherokee and other tribal courts since the McGirt Supreme Court ruling affirmed tribal sovereignty within reservation boundaries.

"There were about 300 cases in 2019, and this year, so far, over 3,000. And it is happening to every tribe and not many law firms appear in all those courts," Kevin said.

Kevin also wears the hat of an elected official within the Cherokee Nation. He was elected earlier this year to serve as tribal councilor for District 14, which encompasses the greater portion of Rogers County.

Kevin said he embraces his role as both a courtroom attorney and as the elected advocate and representative for all his constituents and communities.

Korbyn joined his brother as an associate at another local law firm less than two years ago. He noted that looking westward from their second floor office in the Price building, they have a bird's-eye view of the Rogers County Courthouse.

In talking with the Easley brothers, it is the bird's-eye view that exemplifies Easley and Easley's approach when it comes to representing clients and reaching the best possible outcome, inside and outside the courtroom.

His area of expertise is civil disputes, probates, tribal law and oil and gas litigation. In law school, his primary areas of interest included federal Indian law, constitutional law, oil and gas and natural resource law.

Korbyn is also a certified Peacemaker, a form of alternative dispute resolution used by various tribal courts. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2021.

A 2018 graduate of OU, Korbyn earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a focus on Pre-Law Legal Studies before attending the OU College of Law, where he was a Cherokee Nation Scholarship recipient and a Dean's Leadership Fellow.

Korbyn studied International Family Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution at the University of Oxford, England. He was also an active member of the Oil and Gas and Natural Resources & Energy Society and the Agricultural Law Society, holding an officer's position in both organizations.

Korbyn is now a member of both the U.S. District Court Western District of Oklahoma and U.S. District Court Northern District of Oklahoma. He also serves as the municipal judge for the city of Chelsea — the Rogers County community he and brother Kevin call home.

Kevin has practiced law in Rogers County since 2017. His practice encompasses family law, criminal law, Indian law, personal injury, civil rights, medical malpractice and complex civil litigation. He routinely serves as local counsel in a variety of cases for firms outside of Rogers County.

He graduated with distinction from the OU Price College of Business with a degree in business finance. While an undergraduate at OU, he worked for the Bank of Oklahoma in Tulsa in the foreign exchange division, where he focused on the exchanging and trading of foreign currencies.

In 2016, Kevin graduated from the OU College of Law with his juris doctorate. While in law school, he excelled in moot court oral arguments, and courtroom-oriented work and studied alternative dispute resolution at the University of Oxford, England. During law school, he worked for Norman Wohlgemuth Attorneys at Law, a well-renowned law firm in Tulsa. Upon graduation, he joined Norman Wohlgemuth as an associate attorney, where his practice focused on complex civil litigation, commercial and business disputes, and family law.

In 2022, Kevin was selected as one of Oklahoma's Rising Star attorneys, a peer recognition achievement presented to the top 5% of attorneys in Oklahoma. Since 2020, he has helped to collect over $10 million, representing his clients in various tort litigation.