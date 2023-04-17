Easley man facing kidnapping charges after placing woman in car; driving away

Apr. 17—An Easley man is facing kidnapping charges after he placed a woman in a car during domestic violence incident.

Nigel Ontario Rowe, 30, of Easley, was arrested and charged April 15 with kidnapping, pointing and presenting a weapon at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, first-degree harassment, domestic violence and unlawful communication, according to jail records.

On April 14, police responded to the 600 Block of Ridgefield Drive in North Augusta in reference to trespassing/domestic disturbance, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Dispatch told police a male suspect was at the scene brandishing a weapon and refusing to leave, the report said.

As police arrived at the scene, a female victim was being pulled into a silver BMW and was trying to escape the vehicle, the report said.

The suspect told police he had broken up with the victim, the report said.

While searching Rowe's vehicle, police found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P shield 9mm pistol, methamphetamine and a cellphone belonging to the victim, the report said.

The victim told police she was staying at someone's house, so the suspect would not locate her and her children, the report said.

Starting April 14, the suspect began to text the victim and began to harass her, the report said.

Once Rowe arrived at the residence, he began to shout at the victim from a driveway while holding a handgun, the report said.

Rowe was asked to leave the property several times, the report said.

Another female victim at the scene went outside with the first victim carrying a handgun and asked Rowe to leave before calling 911, the report said.

As the first victim was trying to get her cellphone from Rowe, he left the scene with her inside his vehicle, the report said.

The victim asked Rowe to stop and let her out several times, the report said.

Police ordered the Rowe out of car and was taken into custody, the report said.

Rowe is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a bond of $1,087.50 bond.