East 33 Limited (ASX:E33) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at East 33 Limited's (ASX:E33) future prospects. East 33 Limited produces, processes, and supplies rock oysters in Australia. On 30 June 2021, the AU$60m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$5.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which East 33 will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

East 33 is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Food analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$7.1m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 32%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving East 33's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. East 33 currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

