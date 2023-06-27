East Anglia pylons: Plan for 112-mile power line published

There would now be more underground cabling at the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty, National Grid said

National Grid has published detailed plans of its 112 mile-long (180km) power line across East Anglia.

The network of pylons, from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex, would carry offshore windfarm-generated electricity.

It has attracted opposition from campaigners, county and district councils and many of the region's MPs.

The changes in the plans include extended underground cabling at the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Essex-Suffolk border.

Two windfarms off the Suffolk coast were approved by the government last year - East Anglia One North (EA1N) and East Anglia Two (EA2).

They will eventually generate enough power for 1.5 million homes and are central to the government's push to hit climate targets and lower energy bills.

To deliver that power, developer ScottishPower plans to bring cables onshore near Aldeburgh, but campaigners want the power line built under the sea.

As well at the Dedham Vale, it said it would now run more underground cabling, including for 5.3km (3.3 miles) near Great Horkesley in Essex.

The firm has previously said running the entire route underground would more than double the cost of the line.

National Grid has now begun an eight-week public consultation on its updated East Anglia Green proposals, following a consultation last year.

The proposals include a new substation in Tendring, to connect offshore wind generation and an interconnector.

