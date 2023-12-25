East Aurora girl releases own Christmas Song
While many families opened gifts from loved ones and Santa this morning, one local musician is helping spread the spirit of Christmas by song.
While many families opened gifts from loved ones and Santa this morning, one local musician is helping spread the spirit of Christmas by song.
Lululemon, Olaplex and more: These thoughtful gift ideas will steal the show.
From beauty products to a toasty-warm beanie to travel accessories, we’ve rounded up the best affordable finds that will still arrive in time for Christmas.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
Most arrive by Dec. 24, especially if you have Amazon Prime.
With markets on a roll in recent months, a new Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll revealed a big appetite for the gift of stocks or other investments.
Let the after-Christmas sale shopping commence! Score an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80, a Dyson vac for $140 off and more.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
It's never too early to prep for next year's holiday. We found tons of pre-lit and flocked options at Balsam Hill and Amazon.
Five NBA games are on the Christmas menu with the Lakers and Celtics squaring off in a matinee.
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.
Three NFL games are on the Christmas menu with the Eagles and Giants following the Raiders' upset of the Chiefs.
Taylor took over for DeVito in the third quarter after the Giants failed to score a first-half touchdown.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
The stars came out for some holiday ball.
Christmas is here — if you haven't gotten all your shopping done, here's your chance to get all your presents with just a click of the mouse.
It's light, it's cute and it's got space for up to 40 treasured family baubles, bangles and balls.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
No room? No problem! Conquer clutter with these sanity-saving tree bags, gift wrap organizers and last-minute decor finds.
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!