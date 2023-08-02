East Avenue neighbors seek relief from 'major crime issue': City police working on it

Another city council meeting, another round of crime complaints from neighbors.

Steady worries in recent years from downtown residents about problems involving drug use, loitering, homelessness, dilapidated buildings, gunplay and other crimes presented itself again at the July 25 Hagerstown City Council meeting when two East Avenue residents and a homeowner on The Terrace aired frustrations.

Kim Cavenee, who lives on The Terrace, told the council and Mayor Tekesha Martinez that he and his wife enjoy walking their dog in Mills Park on Northern Avenue. The Terrace is off Potomac Avenue in the city's North End.

Cavenee said he has started noticing liquor bottles in the park and "more and more reefer butts" in the parking lot of the city-owned property. The morning of the council meeting, Cavenee said a neighbor came to him and told him about how she called police because she thought she heard gunshots in the park around 3 a.m.

She also saw about six cars in the parking lot, he said.

Cavenee said when he and his wife were walking later in the day in the parking lot, they found a shell casing from a 9 mm gun, which Cavenee held up during the council meeting.

Cavenee gave credit to the Hagerstown Police Department for reducing the recent problem of people illegally riding dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on city streets with their use of drone surveillance. Cavenee suggested they do the same thing to see what's going on in Mills Park. He also suggested that a gate be installed at the entrance to the parking lot so it can be closed at night.

"I think that kind of activity, especially at that time of night, needs to stop," Cavenee said.

Homeless people breaking into buildings, selling narcotics

Meanwhile, Kiri Minney of East Avenue said there's a big problem with homeless people breaking into vacant buildings in the neighborhood, and she's called police about 15 times because of it. East Avenue runs between North Potomac Street and North Cannon Avenue in the center of downtown.

Minney said she and other neighbors have installed surveillance cameras at their homes to record the activity.

She also said individuals are selling and using narcotics and involving children in it.

"I own my home. I don't want to give up my house here. But if I have to to keep my children safe from a drug problem, from homeless people who will come up to you with a gun, then I will," Minney said.

Michelle Becks, who lives next door to Minney, said there's a "major crime issue" in the neighborhood that has forced her to put up a surveillance camera.

Becks said much of the problems involve juveniles, including one who came up on her porch and tried to destroy her camera. One of them attacked her 9-year-old child, which is being dealt with in the courts, she said. She also recounted a shooting incident nearby about three weeks ago.

'I'm ready to pack up and go'

"I'm ready to pack up and go. And I've been a longtime resident of Hagerstown. My kids are not even safe to be outside. And this goes on all hours of the night. Something needs to be done, like yesterday," Becks said.

Martinez and several council members sympathized with the neighbors and stressed that the city is focusing on the problems.

Councilman Matthew Schindler told Cavenee that he and his son go to Mills Park often. Schindler said he shares Cavenee's concerns, especially over the spent shell casing, and said perhaps the council can focus on the park issues with the police department.

"That's not acceptable anywhere in the city," Schindler said.

Councilwoman Shelley McIntire lives on South Prospect Street and told residents that she walks every morning and sees things that are "quite upsetting." She didn't elaborate.

Thirty more surveillance cameras go to the King Street area

McIntire said the council is working with the police department to address crime.

As an example, she pointed to action by the council during the meeting to approve Hagerstown Police Chief Paul Kifer's request to use $185,00 in federal American Rescue Plan money to install 30 surveillance cameras in the King Street area. That comes in reaction to residents in a South End of the city who have complained about similar problems in recent years. That neighborhood roughly covers Memorial Boulevard north to East Avenue and Mulberry Street west to South Potomac Street.

One of the key problem areas in that zone is South Cannon Avenue.

The additional cameras for the King Street area will be part of a city-wide surveillance system that now includes more than 400 cameras, Kifer said previously. The cameras allow police to review footage of crimes to collect evidence in their investigations.

McIntire told neighbors she wishes she could snap her fingers and solve the city's crime problems.

"But I can promise you that there are people out there that are trying really hard to make it better," McIntire said.

Becks said when she calls police for help, they tell her they can't do a lot when the issues involve juveniles, unless it involves a major crime.

Capt. Tom Langston acknowledged that in a phone interview Friday. "That ties our hands quite a bit," Langston said.

Kifer has talked about the teenager problem recently, saying a new state law states juveniles under 13 years old can't be charged with a crime. As a result, there's less accountability for the the problems they cause, he said.

Police focus on traffic and crime initiative, 'pro-active enforcement'

Langston said he met with residents who appeared at the June 25 council meeting and suggested that some work be focused on determining who owns the vacant buildings they complained about. Then hopefully the city can push for securing the buildings better, he said.

Resident complaints about deteriorating conditions in neighborhoods in recent years started in 2021 with the South Cannon Avenue area. The city responded with "Operation Take Back," which involved the use of police, utilities and code enforcement to address the issues.

On June 20, residents from the Bethel Gardens area off Jonathan Street appeared before Martinez and the council pleading for help with degrading conditions in that neighborhood, which they said is being caused by drug abuse, loitering, gunplay and other problems.

In the Bethel Gardens, East Avenue and South Cannon areas, the city police have employed the use of Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety, or DDACTS, Langston said. Through the approach, police target the areas for traffic violations. And as a result of being in the neighborhood, they will be there in the event of crime "without waiting for a call for service," Langston said.

"We haven't eradicated all of the problems, but we had a lot of success," Langston said.

Regarding juveniles, city police have been working with juvenile justice officials in an attempt to get some intervention help for teenagers who are causing some of the problems. City police have also been relying more on city curfew regulations that allow for parents to be held accountable for the actions of their children, Langston said.

On Friday, city police conducted a “High Visibility/Pro-Active Enforcement” detail in the area of South Cannon Avenue and East Antietam Street that resulted in officers locating five people with warrants. Eight more individuals were charged with various quality-of-life crimes including trespassing and pedestrian traffic citations, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

