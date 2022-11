Nov. 1—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield that left one man dead Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at 3:29 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting victim. A man was found dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110.