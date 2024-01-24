East Baton Rouge Schools board votes Adam Smith as interim superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —The East Baton Rouge School board’s final decision on Dr. Sito Narcisse’s contract left some feeling uneasy. However, Adam Smith will now take his place as interim superintendent and Smith could possibly be around longer than expected.

“I want to offer up a substitute motion that removes any language that barriers that blocks you from running for the permanent superintendent,” said Dadrius Lanus.

School board leaders were originally set to vote in Adam Smith as an interim superintendent, but after a second motion he now will be able to apply for the position after a 30-day search.

Parents and teachers made it clear to the board that searching beyond who’s being presented makes no sense, saying the district doesn’t have the proper funding to prolong a search.

Since Smith has been serving in the school system for over 25 years, he deserved the opportunity.

“I know about his dedication. I know about his innovative thinking, out of the box thinking. So, I’m going to support this substitute motion,” said EBR School Board District 5 Cliff Lewis.

And with that, Adam Smith will begin serving as interim superintendent. Smith answered if he will be applying full time.

“Even if I’m not selected for the permanent position. I’m still going to conserve, serve this district. Time will tell,” said Smith.

And as for Dr. Sito Narcisse’s contract buyout, the school board approved with a six to two vote.

