East Bay lawmakers want answers regarding Washington Bridge closure, repair timeline

PROVIDENCE – Lawmakers representing the East Bay want regular updates from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation on repair work being done on the Washington Bridge.

The repair work, which began in early December when the westbound portion was closed for safety reasons, has caused traffic headaches, and the lawmakers say their constituents want answers.

“The closure of this bridge has brought frustration and confusion to our constituents and unfortunately, we are all unable to answer their questions or address their concerns regarding when this stressful situation will be remedied," the letter states. It was signed by The letter was signed by East Providence’s House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian, Senate Majority Whip Valarie Lawson, and Reps. Jason Knight, Jennifer Boylan, Matthew Dawson, June Speakman, Susan Donovan, Pamela Lauria, Robert Britto, Walter Felag and Linda Ujifusa.

"While patience is needed, being able to give our affected residents clear updates on the status of the repair work will hopefully address some of the strain and anxiety that the bridge closure has placed upon the people of the East Bay,” the letter further states.

The lawmakers requested regular, detailed updates from RIDOT, as well as updates on the timeline for when the bridge will reopen.

What is happening with the bridge

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi last week told The Providence Journal that the House Oversight Committee would be looking into the bridge matter.

A forensic analysis is being done by one of the state Department of Transportation's regular bridge-inspection contractors, to determine how anchor rods holding the bridge together broke sometime between July and December.

The McKee administration has given a contract to the Connecticut-based McNary Bergeron & Johannesen LLC to do what is described as a "peer engineering review" of the "forensic audit and damage investigation being performed by WJE....into the failure of the tie-down rods on the I-195 Washington Bridge (spanning the Seekonk River between Providence and East Providence)," at a cost of $27,020.

McKee acknowledged the frustration caused by the bridge closure in his State of the State address Tuesday night, but told constituents he looks forward to the bridge opening as quickly as possible.

A series of ferries between Bristol and Providence – intended to ease traffic woes brought by the partial closure of the Washington Bridge – will end service after Jan. 19.

