East Bay man faces felony after officials remove 164 dogs from his property

Feb. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — An East Bay Township man faces a felony animal abuse and neglect charge after township officials and Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies say they found 164 dogs in and around his Supply Road home.

Raymond Roy Feagles, 72, was arraigned on the felony count Tuesday during a hearing where he also faced accusations of contempt of court stemming from a blight case brought by the township last year.

Feagles pleaded not guilty and 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney set a $50,000/10 percent bond for the animal abuse and neglect case with several conditions restricting his contact with East Bay Township officials, his wife, and humane society personnel. The bevy of bond conditions stem from accusations Feagles made threats during officials' earlier attempts to remove deteriorating vehicles from his property.

"He was making homicidal threats before all this," said Rachel Henry, an attorney representing the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney's office as she advocated for a Cooney to set a restrictive bond. "He is a major risk to public safety."

Attorney Paul Jarboe, who represented Feagles during the hearing, asked for Cooney to consider Feagles' limited means and arrange for a court appointed attorney to represent him. He also asked the judge to consider a bond that wouldn't require cash since Feagles doesn't have means.

East Bay Township officials said that on Sept. 22, during a blight-remediation effort at Feagles' property, they were stopped when Feagles threatened to shoot anyone who set foot on his property. East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend said Feagles then failed to appear at a Jan. 13 hearing in the blight case, resulting in the court order for the township to clean up the property.

It was on Friday when county and township officials arrived at Feagles' home to conduct the court-sanctioned cleanup that they discovered the more than 160 dogs both inside his home and in the detritus on the Supply Road property.

That discovery kicked off a day-long effort to remove the dogs and place them in animal shelters. Throughout Monday and Tuesday, workers could be seen removing vehicles and bins of trash from the land surrounding the home.

Friend said the struggle between East Bay Township Planning and Zoning and Feagles over the blighted property had gone on for years and that, while not every issue necessitates a formal hearing, she feels that the fact that East Bay Township requested a formal hearing was the reason the tide turned in the case.

"I know, in about 2019 and 2020, we started to take a look at this and say, 'Look, this has been going on two years or whatever,' since I had been there as a supervisor," she said. "And, as we started to take a look at it, I said, 'Well, you know, whatever we're doing is not working. We have to do something different.' And so, I engaged with staff and legal council to take the ticket through a formal court hearing, and that has been the difference in my opinion."

During Feagles' Tuesday arraignment, officials said the Grand Traverse County Health Department had condemned the home on his Supply Road property, and gave him until Feb. 8 to vacate.

Caring for and treating the dogs found on and removed from the property have become a multi-county, multi-agency task.

Animal Control departments from Clare, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Otsego, Roscommon and Wexford counties, along with Cherryland Humane Society and Little Traverse Bay Human Society initially responded to the 164 dogs found on the property.

Elise Ramsey, director of operations at LTBHS, said she was on-scene with Cherryland Humane Society on Friday along with township officials. They shuttled dogs to a forensic veterinarian and a shelter medicine tech at the center to triage the animals. Dr. Diane Gildersleeve, the humane society's veterinarian also assisted with treating the dogs, Ramsey said.

Ramsey said in the 12 years she has been working with animals, she feels the scene she witnessed Friday was one of the worst cases she has seen.

Cherryland Humane Society is currently closed to the public but is accepting donations on its Facebook page for extra-large puppy pads, surgical gloves and surgical gowns for the dogs' care. So far, donors have contributed $23,601. A Tuesday post on Cherryland's Facebook page said the organization still needs cleaning supplies, toilet paper, office paper, pee pads, laundry soap, and M-L Rubbermaid bins with lids. They are asking that donations be left by the door.

A preliminary hearing in Feagles' case is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.