East Bay officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting turns himself in

The DA's office says Hall was booked into jail Thursday evening. However, it's unclear if he has since bailed out.

Video Transcript

DIANA BECTON: Our office for the first time in recent history has filed criminal charges against a police officer for their actions during a shooting.

AMA DAETZ: A rare move by the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office. And now, troubling new video has surfaced showing the same officer in another tragic shooting. Good evening. I'm Ama Daetz.

DAN ASHLEY: And I'm Dan Ashley. Thank you for joining us. The new video shows that officer in a confrontation with a homeless man in Danville last month. ABC 7 News reporter, Matt Boone, is on the story for us tonight.

MATT BOONE: After 2 and 1/2 years of review, Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton finally came to a decision regarding Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall.

DIANA BECTON: Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force when he responded to the in progress traffic pursuit involving Laudemere Arboleda, endangering not only Mr. Arboleda's life, but the lives of his fellow officers and citizens in the immediate area.

MATT BOONE: 33-year-old Laudemere Arboleda was killed during a pursuit in November, 2018 after nearby residents had reported him acting suspiciously.

DIANA BECTON: Officer Hall ran around the rear of his vehicle and fired his semi-automatic pistol at Mr. Arboleda. Mr. Arboleda was hit nine times.

MATT BOONE: His lawyer claims self-defense.

MICHAEL RAINS: When Officer Hall fired his weapon, he felt not only was his life in imminent danger by virtue of this car approaching him, but he felt his sergeant's life was in danger as well because he saw his sergeant arrive and believed his sergeant was in the path of the car.

MATT BOONE: After the shooting, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office Internal Review found Hall did not violate any policies and allowed him to continue working. But now he's been charged with two felonies, voluntary manslaughter, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

JOHN BURRIS: Very pleased about it. It's a long time coming.

MATT BOONE: Attorney John Burris represents Arboleda's family.

JOHN BURRIS: Our view was if you had prosecuted earlier, that our client would not-- second client would not be dead.

MATT BOONE: He's referring to Tyrell Wilson who was shot and killed by Officer Hall on March 11. That incident was captured in newly released bodycam and surveillance video. Danville police say they received reports of a man throwing objects onto the freeway. When Officer Hall arrives, he approaches Mr. Wilson and confronts him in the intersection. Mr. Wilson can then be seen pulling out a knife. From there, it all happens quickly.

TYRELL WILSON: Touch me and see what's up.

ANDREW HALL: Drop the knife.

TYRELL WILSON: No.

ANDREW HALL: Drop the knife.

TYRELL WILSON: [INAUDIBLE]

ANDREW HALL: Drop the knife.

MATT BOONE: The video shows Officer Hall shooting Wilson in the head. He died a week later. Burris says, in both cases Officer Hall failed to use any deescalation techniques.

JOHN BURRIS: So you can't create a conflict and shoot your way out of it and then claim that it was self-defense.

MATT BOONE: The town of Danville which contracts the Sheriff's Department for police services says they're looking into new training for officers.

RENEE MORGAN: We will continue to advocate for such services at the state, county, and local level. Our hope is that moving forward from this incident, we will be able to build a better methodology in handling these issues with our community.

MATT BOONE: A warrant has been issued for Officer Hall's arrest. An arraignment date has not been set. Matt Boone, ABC 7 News.

