🌱 East Bay Parks Valentine + Point In Time Count Volunteers

Morning, people of Concord! Jeri Karges here with today's edition of the Concord Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 68 Low: 39.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Concord and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top four stories in Concord today:

If you can’t find quite the right card to give to your Valentine on Feb. 14, the East Bay Regional Park District is here to help. Stop by the visitor center at Del Valle Regional Park near Livermore any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13. Naturalist Alex Collins will offer information about courtship among the animals and help you to create your own nature-inspired valentine to give to someone special. The program is free of charge, and registration is not required, although Del Valle has a parking fee of $6 per vehicle. (Pioneer Publishers) The 2022 Contra Costa Point-in-Time Count needs your help. Organizers seek volunteers to help identify people experiencing unsheltered homelessness on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Due to safety considerations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will conduct all trainings virtually. Volunteers will self-deploy to their assigned routes on the morning of February 24. For more information about the Count and to register as a volunteer, please fill out the short survey by clicking here. (Pioneer Publishers) Antioch Police have confirmed that the man who died from what appears to be wounds from the explosion of a home-made bomb near two schools, Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022, was Antioch resident Frank Trout. A press release confirmed the identity and added details to the incident. The release concluded by saying "Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Updates may be made available on the Antioch Police Departments social media pages." Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)481-8297 or at Rgerber@Antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. (Antioch Herald) A fire that broke out in a Pleasant Hill home on Saturday evening sent one person to a local hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in the 1000 block of Pleasant Oaks Drive near Taylor Boulevard and Grayson Road around 8 p.m., according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesperson. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage when they arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown. (Concord News Journal)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Concord Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Concord:

Bring your budding nature lover, ages 3 -5 to Lindsay Wildlife Experience for the "ABCs" of the animal alphabet (Alligator, Bunny, Chuckwalla). (10:00 AM)

Give your Valentine flowers - that you painted! - at this class at Painting with a Twist in Pleasant Hill. (6:00 PM)

Moonfall is playing at the Solano Drive-in in Concord. (9:05 PM)

From my notebook:

The farm fields are bursting with a palette of vibrant yellow on either side of the Mangini Fruit Stand, 2060 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Pleasant Hill. It's an early mustard super bloom that has emerged thanks to unseasonably pleasant weather.

Join the Museum of the San Ramon Valley for a free virtual program on John Muir: World Traveler. This virtual program will be on February 17 at 11:30. To attend this free online presentation please visit the website at museumsrv.org and go to the Events section or call 925 837-3750.

Get out those shorts and flip flops, Concord! Your temps are going to hit the 70s by the end of the week! Here's the weekly forecast so you can get your picnic plans in place. (Concord Patch)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Therapy With Kathy —

Add your business here

Events:

Estate Planning Webinar (February 10)

Can Tax Planning Cut your 2021 Taxes? (February 10)

Crab Feed to-go special at Roxx On Main (February 12)

Add your event

For sale:

Tart Collections Outlet (Details)

Add your item

Gigs & services:

Other classifieds:

This Valentines show your your LOVE through Cupcakes (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Concord Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Concord-Ca@Patch.com

That's it for today. I'll see you around!

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch