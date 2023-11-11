East Bay police pursuit and foot chase ends with 4 suspects in custody
Ryan Yamamoto reports on an East Bay police pursuit of a suspect vehicle linked to a carjacking that ended in Union City with four people in custody (11-10-23)
Ryan Yamamoto reports on an East Bay police pursuit of a suspect vehicle linked to a carjacking that ended in Union City with four people in custody (11-10-23)
The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, revealed the details of the tentative deal it struck with studios earlier this week to end its historic 118-day strike.
A New Jersey man's security cameras caught the moment a deer jumped onto a truck parked in his driveway, just as a buyer pulled up to inspect the vehicle.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
Polestar showcased this week its vision for the future: new tech and next-generation vehicles that the Swedish EV company owned by China's Geely Holdings hopes will spark sales and spur an era of growth. The inaugural Polestar Day event in Los Angeles -- designed to sell investors and journalists on its potential for a profitable future -- stood in stark contrast to its present. Just a day prior, the company revised its outlook, cut delivery targets for 2023, announced a fresh investment from Volvo and Geely, and told the market that it's still going to need another $1.3 billion in external funding in debt and equity until cash flows break even in 2025.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
RM Sotheby's is auctioning off dozens of performance cars (including a Formula One car) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2023.
Qualcomm's plan to let Android users send texts via satellite when cell service isn't available is dead for now.
Organizers of a Texas car meet temporarily banned Mustangs, Chargers, and Camaros, after several burnouts and examples of reckless driving.
A 2004 Chrysler Crossfire with six-speed manual transmission, found in a California wrecking yard.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings to help you win your matchup this week.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don is back with his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year, capping 12 months of rocky relations between the two largest economies in the world.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
The biggest news stories this morning: You can now buy a PS5 Slim in the US and Canada, Steam Deck OLED review, Humane’s Ai Pin costs $699.
Microsoft's Xbox leadership is starting to take shape following the company's blockbuster Activision Blizzard acquisition.
While the primetime games have plenty left to be desired, there are a few gems on the Week 10 slate. Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is Scott Pianowski. Harmon and Pianowski tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 10.