East Bay Township man pleads guilty to animal abuse

Apr. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — An East Bay Township man who was found to have nearly 200 dogs on his property — several of which were dead — pleaded guilty to a felony charge of animal abandonment/cruelty of more than 25 dogs.

Raymond Roy Feagles, 72, was charged in 13th Circuit Court on Thursday. In return, a weapons charge was dismissed, said Noelle Moeggenberg, Grand Traverse County prosecutor.

That charge stemmed from a muzzle for a weapon that was found in Feagles' home, said Moeggenberg, who declined to comment on the case until after his June 3 sentencing.

The animal cruelty charge carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison. The weapons charge carries a five-year sentence that would have run concurrently, she said.

Feagles remains in the Grand Traverse County jail on a $50,000, 10 percent bond.

Township officials tried for years to get Feagles to clean up his Supply Road property, which contained dozens of vehicles, several motorhomes and trailers, hundreds of tires and several dumpsters full of refuse. The property is now condemned.

There were also 197 dogs on the property, including 34 that were dead, with the rest in varying stages of neglect and starvation.

According to court testimony, the township zoning administrator visited Feagles' Supply Road property in September to do a court-ordered clean-up and was confronted by Feagles, who threatened to shoot anyone who came onto his property, as previously reported.

County and township officials found the animals when they returned to the property in January. They were taken to Cherryland Humane Society for care, with several put down, before being placed in area shelters. Several animal control departments in northern Michigan helped with their removal.

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs took in 45 of the dogs, two of which were pregnant and have given birth. All of the dogs have been adopted or are in the process of being adopted, said Sonya Gerathy, shelter administrator. The puppies will be available for adoption next week, she said.

"They came in quickly and they went out quickly," Gerathy said.

After missing a hearing on the blight case, Feagles was found in contempt of court and ordered to pay $39,000 in damages to the township. Damages are associated with the cost of the clean-up.

Beth Friend, township supervisor, said Feagles' guilty plea in the animal abuse case is appropriate.

"Our part of the case was always the blight that was wrapped up pretty quickly," Friend said. "All we have left is the collections, so we're pursuing that."

Friend said blight cases are difficult and there are several steps that have to be taken before any action can take place. Feagles' property rights have to be balanced with the zoning ordinance and the expectations of the community, as well as the rights of his neighbors.