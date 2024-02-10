East Belfast takeaway staff "shaken" after being threatened with gun

The PSNI are appealing for any information which may assist their investigation

Police are investigating two separate incidents of armed robberies and an attempted robbery in east Belfast and Holywood in County Down.

The first two incidents happened on Friday.

At 20:35 GMT a man armed with a gun and a knife entered a food premises in Hibernia Street in Holywood.

He demanded money from the till, and made off on foot with a sum of cash, but was pursued by a staff member. The money was recovered.

At 22:30 staff in a Gilnahirk Road takeaway were left shaken after an armed man pointed the weapon one member of staff.

He then made off on foot towards Kingsway Avenue with cash.

On Saturday at 03:20 a man approached staff in a takeaway in Beersbridge Road with a gun, and tried to assault one of the staff members.

When the second member of staff intervened, the man ran off, empty-handed, in the direction of Melrose Avenue.

With the two east Belfast incidents police said they were keeping an open mind as to whether the separate incidents are linked to any other reports.

Their enquiries continue.